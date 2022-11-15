Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether you’re looking to cook in style this holiday season or gift some fabulous dinnerware, Our Place’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is the time to pick up some attractive, multi-functional kitchenware at a huge discount.

Now through 11/28, take up to 30%% off best-selling items like the cult-favorite nonstick Always Pan and the brand’s Perfect Pot, an 8-in-1 dutch oven we enjoy baking, braising and boiling with. (Both of which make for impeccable gifts.)

But it’s not just the cookware that’s up for grabs. Don’t sleep on Our Place’s line of tableware, which includes glassware, serving plates, side bowls and more. We’re particularly fond of the brand’s stackable Drinking Glasses that are gorgeously handmade from recycled glass and sand.

You can peruse the entire Our Place Fall Hard Sale here, but below, a little glimpse of what’s available.