InsideHook
Home Goods | Updated November 15, 2022 9:28 am

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Is Here

Shop deals on the Always Pan, stunning tableware and more

Our Place's attractive cookware and tableware make for impeccable gifts.
Our Place's attractive cookware and tableware make for impeccable gifts.
Our Place
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether you’re looking to cook in style this holiday season or gift some fabulous dinnerware, Our Place’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is the time to pick up some attractive, multi-functional kitchenware at a huge discount.

Now through 11/28, take up to 30%% off best-selling items like the cult-favorite nonstick Always Pan and the brand’s Perfect Pot, an 8-in-1 dutch oven we enjoy baking, braising and boiling with. (Both of which make for impeccable gifts.)

But it’s not just the cookware that’s up for grabs. Don’t sleep on Our Place’s line of tableware, which includes glassware, serving plates, side bowls and more. We’re particularly fond of the brand’s stackable Drinking Glasses that are gorgeously handmade from recycled glass and sand.

You can peruse the entire Our Place Fall Hard Sale here, but below, a little glimpse of what’s available.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Buy Here : $145$95
Our Place Midi Plates
Our Place Midi Plates
Buy Here : $50$37
Our Place Night + Day Glasses
Our Place Night + Day Glasses
Buy Here : $50$37
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Buy Here : $240$155
Our Place Ovenware Set
Our Place Ovenware Set
Buy Here : $195$146
Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place Perfect Pot
Buy Here : $165$115
Our Place Container Collection
Our Place Container Collection
Buy Here : $65$48
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Buy Here : $45$33
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place Knife Trio
Buy Here : $170$90

More Like This

a collage of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets on a rugged background
Flint and Tinder Have an Unparalleled Line Up of Rugged Waxed Jackets. Which One Is Right For You?
A person holding a TV remote and looking at a blurry screen while holding a TV remote. There are several settings you should change on your TV as soon as you get a new one.
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

$100$70

Liven Up Your Holiday Party With This Ultimate Ears Speaker
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

From Our Partner

Fitbit’s Health Trackers Are Now Up to 38% Off
JBL Tune 760NC

$130$100

These JBL Noice Cancelling Headphones Are an Air Travel Necessity
Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

$60$48

Lodge’s Popular Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Is 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update

Keep Reading

The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget

The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
A worker holding a bottle of Renegade Rum in Grenada. The rum brand has made a large investment into the island with its new distillery.

Is the Best Rum in the World Secretly in Grenada?
l'abeille's roast duck with caramelized honey-coriander glaze, roast turnips and poached nectarine

Forget the Turkey: You Should Roast a Thanksgiving Duck
A shoe organizer, basket and shoe cleaner on a green and blue gradient background

9 Products That Will Help Keep Your Closet Organized
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi.

Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background.

Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
Our Place's attractive cookware and tableware make for impeccable gifts.

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Is Here
a collage of soccer players in world cup kits

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Max Miller's 1600s Pumpkin Pie

How to Put a Pumpkin Pie From the 1600s on Your Thanksgiving Table in 2022

Trending

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Sarah Sherman Made a Welcome Return to "SNL"'s Weekend Update