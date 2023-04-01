Products of the Week: Bottled Martinis, New Rolex Releases and Special-Edition Sambas

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Grey Goose bottles a tasteful martini, Fatburger tags Kiva for a 4/20 ketchup and Rolex drops a lineup of gorgeous 2023 models.

Rolex Daytona Watch 2023 Rolex

Rolex announced their cohort of 2023 watches during this week’s Watches and Wonders event (you can find our entire coverage here), and 2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Daytona in particular. The steel model received a subtle makeover, with a tweaked dial a brand new Calibre 4131 Chronergy escapement movement.

Truff Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack Truff

Pantry brand TRUFF specializes in truffle-themed sauces, so their latest partnership with the Mushroom Kingdom should come as no surprise. Dropping in conjunction with The Super Mario Bros. Movie (in theaters April 5), a trio of the brand’s three best-selling truffle-infused hot sauces in special 6 oz. bottles with custom labels, colorful geometric caps and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box should make any Yoshi superfan more than excited.

Grey Goose Bottled Martini Grey Goose

This bottled martini is is simply vodka, dry French vermouth and orange bitters. Available in 375ml or 750ml (about 5 to 10 drinks), they say you can simply a shake or stir over ice for 30 seconds and serve. We say, just stir.

Kith x Adidas Originals x Clarks Shoes The 8th Street Samba Sneaker Kith

Is that a Ronnie Fieg — NYC-based label Kith’s founder and director — stamp…on a creamy suede Adidas Samba…on a Clarks Shoes crepe sole? Why yes, yes it is. In a mother of all streetwear collaboration, Kith has teamed up with both the three stripes and the maker of the famous Desert Boot for a tri-parte party of a summer sneaker. Preorder is currently closed but keep your eyes peeled for a second drop.

Snow Peak Lago 1 Snow Peak

Backpacking season is nearly upon us, and Snow Peak’s Lago 1 Tent is one of the best new gear releases for the outdoor season we’ve seen this year — minimalist and lightweight, it features an inner and outer wall for durability and protection from the elements, plus mesh panels for ventilation. Just watch out for bears.

Akron Street Akron Street

Brooklyn-based studio Akron Street crossed our radar with their simple, clean furniture designs and vintage wood-based themes. We’re particularly drawn to their boxy bed frames — they’re handsome, timeless and make a fine addition to starter apartments and forever homes alike.

Bandit R.C. Soccer Capsule Bandit

Running and soccer have more in common than you might think — just ask Bandit and their new R.C. Soccer Capsule. Featuring a vintage kit-inspired jersey cut from the same slick, sweat-wicking fabric as their singlets, the collection’s cropped singlet and jersey tee make for a performance-forward way to rep your love for the world’s game.

Kiva x Fatburger Ketchup Kiva

From the company behind cannabis gravy comes cannabis ketchup. This 10mg THC-enhanced condiment (“canndiment”) is available for a limited time only at select The Artist Tree and Sweet Flower Los Angeles locations beginning April 6th, retailing at $5 while supplies last.”

Coors Barmen 1873 Bourbon Molson Coors Digital Team

While not its first whiskey, Coors is releasing its first bourbon. Barmen 1873, available in April and developed with master taster Peggy Noe Stevens, is apparently “sweet on the front and a long, lingering spice finish on the end”… and around $40.

Chaco x Huckberry Forest Floor Collection Huckberry

Huckberry and Chaco return for the sixth year in a row, for another set of American-made outdoor sandals influenced by, you guessed it, the resilient, ever-mysterious mushrooms of the forest floor (naturally). Constructed in Michigan, the Forest Floor Collection relies on “Mushroom” and “Morel” colorways for an earthy, summer-forward feel. Grab yours before they sell out (or spore over).