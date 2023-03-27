Now that Baselworld — the huge horological trade show that ran for nearly a century in Basel, Switzerland — is no longer around, Watches & Wonders (formerly SIHH) is the only game in town.

Last year, Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, three of the LVMH watch brands, and others joined for the first time, expanding the show past its former Richemont-plus-high-end-independants purview and gathering almost all of the (non-Swatch Group) player together in one place. This is, frankly, great news for journalists, and thus for watch fans, as it allows us to cover most of the year’s significant releases at once, and convey them easily and quickly to you, dear reader.

This year, we’re excited about new releases from the big brands, plus a whole hosts of high-end-indies such as Laurent Ferrier, Czapek & Cie, Grönefeld, and more. Join us as we check out elegant new dress watches, business-first tool watches, super complicated, limited-edition pieces, and more!

NOTE: We’ll be updating this story throughout the week and as the fair progresses. Be sure to check back often to scope the latest news!

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Small Seconds Tribute in Pink Gold Sheds a Millimeter

It’s impossible not to love the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, the reversible timepiece designed for polo players that’s been kicking around the watch world since the days of the British Raj — simply flip the case over, and the dial is protected from impact, while the now-visible caseback can be personalized with an engraving, lacquer work, or more. Available in numerous sizes, complications, and configurations, it’s a classic for a reason.

For 2022, La Grande Maison has reconfigured the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds — which is arguably as close as one can get today to the original, diminutive, hand-wound 1931 version of the watch — offering versions in stainless steel and pink gold in brand new dial colors. The pink gold version is really the star of the show: Its case has been slimmed down by a full millimeter and now measures just 7.56mm tall. Pretty svelte!

Paired to a black dial, a burgundy lacquered dial — which takes forever and a day to create, by the way — or a silver dial, this ultra-elegant Reverso comes with fine leather straps from the brand’s collaboration with Casa Fagliano and is powered by the hand-wound, in-house Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 822, a movement dedicated solely to the Reverso that features a power reserve of 42 hours. If you’ve been waiting to snag the perfect dress watch, the new pink gold Reverso Tribute Small Seconds would be an excellent move.

Diameter: 27.4mm

Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 822 hand-wound

Case Material: Pink gold; stainless steel

Price: TBD

Bulgari Expands the Octo Collection with New Dials and Wild Complications

While the cutting-edge Octo Finissimo collection gets most of the love from the watch world, the “standard” Octo collection still offers incredibly compelling pieces that — until now — existed at a much more affordable price point. For 2023, Bulgari is showcasing two sides of the Octo coin: new time-and-date models — plus a brand-new chronograph — at more down-to-Earth prices, plus some stupidly complicated models that are likely to make even Octo Finissimo owners blush.

First of all, the time-and-date and chrono models are sick: With their blue, anthracite, and white-dialed Clous de Paris dials, in-house movements, and awesome integrated bracelets, these are luxury sports watches that compete with the best from brands such as Chopard, IWC, and others. (Hell, even AP and Patek owners are likely to feel pangs of FOMO when examining these new beauties.)

But that’s not all that’s new from the Italian-founded luxury brand: This year’s high watchmaking focus is on the tourbillon complication, that now-useless-yet-still-fascinating mechanism that was originally intended to improve accuracy in pocket watches. Several new Octo models feature it, the dopest being the Bulgari Octo Roma Striking Papillon Tourbillon and the Bulgari Octo Roma Striking Tourbillon Sapphire. With their black DLC titanium cases, unusual dials, and incredible movements, they’re the type of timepieces that prove Bulgari is now on par with storied watchmaking houses that have been operating for centuries.

Octo Roma

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Bulgari Calibre BVL 191 automatic

Case Material: Stainless steel

Price: 7,900 EUR

Octo Roma Chronograph

Diameter: 42mm

Movement: Bulgari Calibre BVL 399 automatic

Case Material: Stainless steel

Price: 9,900 EUR

Octo Roma Striking Papillon Tourbillon

Diameter: 44mm

Movement: Bulgari Calibre BVL 348 hand-wound

Case Material: Titanium

Price: 130,000 EUR

Bulgari Octo Roma Striking Tourbillon Sapphire

Diameter: 44mm

Movement: Bulgari Calibre BVL 206 hand-wound

Case Material: Titanium

Price: 85,000 EUR

IWC Updates a Fan Favorite, the Ingenieur

Each year, the International Watch Company focuses on a particular collection. This year, that collection is the Ingenieur, the brand’s famous anti-magnetic luxury sports watch that got a serious design upgrade by none other than Gérald Genta in 1976. Fans of the vintage Ingenieur SL “Jumbo” have been clamoring for an update for years, and this year, they’re finally getting their wish.

Say hello to the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 collection. Currently available in three stainless steel references (black, silver, or aqua dials) and one titanium reference (grey dial), it’s one of the biggest stories of Watches & Wonders, and a tremendous piece of news in a horological climate in which the luxury sports watch has never been more popular. Priced at $11,700 in steel and $14,600 in titanium, it’s certainly not an entry-level product, but it’s also eminently more affordable than much of its direct competition from the likes of AP, Patek Philippe, Chopard, and others.

Measuring a comfortable 40mm by an impressively thin 10.8mm and featuring the in-house IWC Calibre 32111 automatic movement — with 120 hours of power reserve and hella resistance to magnetism via a soft iron inner cage within the watch case — plus an integrated bracelet, a functional, screw-down bezel, and a beautiful “Grid” dial, the Ingenieur Automatic 40 collection isn’t some thoughtless, one-for-one upgrade. Rather, it’s a highly considered extension of an idea whose seed took shape in the mind of the world’s greatest watch designer nearly 50 years ago.

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: IWC Calibre 32111 automatic

Case Material: Stainless steel; titanium

Price: $11,700-$14,600

Chopard’s Take on the Luxury Sports Watch Is Ultra Thin — and Ultra Cool

While the Alpine Eagle may not be as familiar as the Royal Oak, Nautilus, 222, or Ingenieur, that’s because the collection’s only been around since 2019, rather than the 1970s. Featuring all the typical attributes of such a timepiece — an integrated bracelet, an extremely highly finished movement, a beautifully architected case, an attractive dial, etc. — the Alpine Eagle was extremely well received, and has since grown to include complicated and gem-set references in multiple sizes for both men and women.

This year, Chopard is adding a notable addition to the Alpine Eagle lineup in the form of the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS in Lucent Steel A223. Featuring a stunning salmon-colored “Monte Rosa Pink”dial, this time-only sports watch uses the in-house Chopard L.U.C 96.40-L movement, which clocks in at just 3.30mm thick, is chronometer-certified, and will run up to 65 hours. Housed in a 41mm case and paired to an integrated bracelet, the watch is machined from Lucent Steel A223 — a specially resistant, shiny steel alloy made from 85% recycled materials.

Joining more complicated recent releases such as a flying tourbillon and a flyback chronograph, this 8mm-thick timepiece is so well finished that it received the Poinçon de Genève or Geneva Seal, the standards for which are ludicrously high. Water resistant to 100m and fitted with a glare-proof sapphire crystal, it’s also a fully functional, hard-wearing sports watch — even despite its incredible good looks.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: Chopard L.U.C 96.40-L automatic

Case Material: Lucent steel

Price: TBD

Grand Seiko Is Introducing Its First Mechanical Chronograph

You read that right — until now, there’s never been a GS chrono running on a mechanical movement. (Cue spooky music: “UNTIL NOW!!”) Introducing the Evolution 9 Collection Tentagraph SLGC001 — which we’re totally just gonna call the “Tentagraph.” Powered by the Grand Seiko Calibre 9SC5 with dural barrels and three days of power reserve, it is (according to GS), the chronograph with the longest power reserve in the world that’s powered by a movement that beats at 10 beats per second. (Oddly specific, but cool, I guess?)

It’s also wildly accurate: GS tests it for 20 days to a standard of +5 to -3 seconds per day. And beyond this impressive movement is super cool housing: a Zaratsu-polished case in titanium measuring 43.2mm with a box-shaped sapphire crystal, a matching bracelet with a three-fold clasp and push-button release, plus a screw-down crown and a sapphire case back. The dial is in a blue “Mt. Iwate” pattern with a date window, a triple-register chrono display, and applied indices and hands.

A black ceramic bezel with a tachymeter scale rounds out the design which, with its black, blue, and steely looks, cool movement, compelling design, and practical feature set, is poised to be one of the most exciting of Watches & Wonders 2023.

Diameter: 43.2mm

Movement: Grand Seiko Calibre 9SC5 automatic

Case Material: Titanium

Price: $13,700

Hublot Debuts a New First

Believe it or not, there are still a few watches that Hublot hasn’t made yet — one of which is a watch with both a tourbillon and a retrograde display, in which the time is read along a semi-circular axis rather than around the periphery of a conventional dial. Well, the Nyon-based Swiss brand is remedying that this year with the new 44mm Big Bang MP-13 Tourbillon Retrograde Bi-Axial Titanium.

And this enormous bruiser of a watch doesn’t just feature any old tourbillon — which would be impressive enough on its own, mind you — but a bi-axis tourbillon constructed entirely in-house by the brand. (While a standard tourbillon makes one rotation every, say, 60 seconds on a single axis, this one makes a second rotation every 30 seconds on a secondary axis, effectively doubling both how mind-blowing the engineering is, and how useless a tourbillon is in a wristwatch.)

But forget about that for a moment. (I know I would if I were about to plunk down $158,000 on a watch.) Above the bi-axis tourbillon flitting about at 6 o’clock is a retrograde timing display positioned above a skeletonized movement, the hand-wound HUB6200. With its 96-hour power reserve, it can be viewed from both the dial side and underside of the case due to dual sapphire crystals. Housed in a polished and satin-finished titanium case and limited to 50 pieces, it’s a pretty wild object, and of the most notable of Hublot (myriad) 2023 releases, to our minds.

Diameter: 44mm

Movement: Hublot HUB6200 hand-wound

Case Material: Titanium

Price: $158,000

Oris’s New Pilot’s Watch Makes Us Green with Envy

When Hölstein-based independent watchmaker Oris dropped its ProPilot X Calibre 400 in 2022, the watch world was understandably pretty excited. After all, this thing a) looked dope as hell b) made use of a new(-ish) in-house movement c) was available in several eye–catching colors d) was sized well for both men and women, and e) was fitted to a most excellent bracelet. (And f) was made out of titanium. Almost forgot.)

This year, it’s no surprise that Oris is expanding the collection to include a new model — but the direction taken by the brand may surprise some. Adding to an already pastel-influenced smattering of dials is a bright green dial — one that’s themed around Kermit the Frog. Part of the Oris x Disney’s The Muppets collaboration, it’s the same 39mm titanium watch we all love, but in Kermit green and with a date window that features a small cartoon Kermit that appears on the first of each month.

Outfitted with an impressive movement that features a 5-day power reserve and featuring the product line’s extra handsome grooved bezel and crown, the Oris ProPilot X Kermit Edition comes in a special presentation box and carries a price of $4,600.

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: Oris Calibre 400 automatic

Case Material: Titanium

Price: $4,600

Panerai Dropped Its Very First Annual Calendar

An annual calendar is a thing of beauty, a complication that keeps track of the day, date, month, and sometimes the phase of the moon automatically (with the exception of February, at the end of which it needs manual adjustment.) Panerai has never before had an annual calendar in its collection, but it’s remedying that with the introduction of the new Radiomir Annual Calendar reference PAM01363.

A 45mm hunk of solid gold in a Radiomir cushion-style case with “wire” lugs and a large onion crown, it’s certainly not a subtle piece — but that wouldn’t exactly be Panerai’s style. It features a blue gradient dial with a sun-brushed finish, a running seconds display at 9 o’clock, a day-date display at 3 o’clock, and a rotating month disc along the periphery with a fixed indicator arrow at 3 o’clock. Its “sandwich” construction is typical for the brand, enhancing legibility and lending a signature look.

Powered by the Panerai P.9010/AC automatic movement with 40 jewels and 316 components, it’s also available in a more adventurous Experience edition. This reference, PAM01432, is cased in Platinumtech and comes with a sun-brushed burgundy dial — plus entry into a special Panerai experience in Rome replete with cultural and artisanal experiences. It’ll cost you a pretty penny — these watches often run in the tens of thousands of dollars — but after all, it’s tough to put a price on an experience like this. (Especially one that comes with an annual calendar.)

Diameter: 45mm

Movement: Panerai P.9010/AC automatic

Case Material: Goldtech; Platinumtech

Price: TBD

Rolex Updates the Steel Daytona in Time for Its 60th Birthday

Andddd the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived — new Rolex watches. Everybody knew we were gonna see some Daytona action in time for the 60th anniversary of this most popular of chronographs, but nobody knew in exactly which form these timepieces would appear. Of course, there are several of them, but perhaps the most notable is the redesign of the new steel model, complete with a tweaked dial with subtle aesthetic updates and a brand new movement, the Calibre 4131 with Chronergy escapement, Paraflex shock absorbers, and an optimized ball bearing system for the automatic winding.

The dial updates are indeed subtle — just light tweaks to the hour markers and totalizer rings — but such is the Rolex way. Similarly, the case has received small changes, with a redesigned mid case and, on versions with a Cerachrom ceramic bezel, a metal edging that matches the case material.

For those who desire something a bit splashier, there’s a 950 platinum Daytona with a transparent case back and a movement featuring an 18K yellow gold rotor. (The transparent back is the first within the Oyster Perpetual collection of watches.) A mix of platinum and ruthenium, 950 platinum looks brilliant when combined with Rolex’s signature, ice blue dial — the color it pairs with platinum pieces. Additionally, there’s a new Everose model in one of two dial colors — the black version, available with or without diamond hour markers, is particularly fetching.

Tudor Adds a Killer Tribute to a Vintage Dive Watch — in 37mm, No Less!

In 1954, Tudor launched its first diver, the reference 7922. Today, in a surprising move, it debuted a modern take on this most excellent of early tool watches that it’s dubbed, fittingly, the Black Bay 54. Coming in at 37mm, it features a 60-minute unidirectional bezel without any hash marks — a nod to the bezels of yore. Strap on the “rivet-style” stainless steel three-link bracelet, and someone could very well think you’re sporting a 70-year-old timepiece. (The modern bracelet, however, features “T-fit,” and the watch is also available on a rubber strap.)

Featuring a domed, radially brushed black dial with gilt accents — another nod to vintage models — it has the typical arrangement of dot, dash, and triangular markers, plus signature Tudor “Snowflake” hands, plenty of lume, and a handsome “gilt” outer minute track. Powering the watch is the Tudor Manufacture Calibre MT5400, which is COSC-certified and features an impressive 70-hour power reserve.

On-wrist, the Black Bay 54 has an incredible feel — the 37mm case actually wears larger, feeling more like a 39mm or 40mm watch, but is perfectly comfortable on either rubber or steel. It’s also wonderfully thin, features the small crown of the 7922, and the snowflake hands, though anachronistic to a model from the 1950s, look killer. Ultimately, this is a surprising choice from Tudor considering the availability of 39mm models in the catalog, but it’s a move that we certainly applaud.

The Rolex Yacht-Master Is Finally Available in Titanium

A few years back, the world caught a glimpse of a prototype titanium Rolex Yacht-Master on the wrist of Olympic sailing champion Ben Ainslie. Speculation abounded as to when this watch would make its way into the catalog, and today, our questions have been answered: The new Yacht-Master 42 is housed in an RLX titanium housing, paired to a matching Oyster bracelet with an Easylink comfort extension, and executed in a satin finish that further differentiates it from the Submariner dive watch.

The Yacht-Master — a timepiece dedicated to yachtsman, sailors, and all manner of other folks brave enough to crew lightning-fast racing vessels on the high seas — is topped with a bi-directional, rotating 60-minute bezel with a Cerachrom insert in matte black. (The bidirectional nature of the bezel means that while it may look like a dive watch, the Yacht-Master 42 isn’t perfectly ideal for actual diving.)

RXL titanium, of which the watch is fashioned, is a unique Rolex titanium alloy that can take a polished or satin finish. (Rolex has chosen satin for the Yacht-Master 42, giving it a technical look that jives well with its specific design remit.) Before last year, when the brand debuted the Deepsea Challenge, this material wasn’t present within the Rolex catalog whatsoever; in 2023, Rolex seems to be continuing down the path to a high-tech future of materials beyond stainless steel and precious metals.