Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We don’t know who decided that George Washington’s birthday (it is George Washington’s birthday, right?) was the perfect day to sell some mattresses — Burrow, Casper, and Leesa have been running sales for days — but we’ll take it. Yes, Presidents Day is here, and with it, an abundance of sales on everything from kitchenware to designer fashion to fitness machines and back. Really, the only question is which ones you spend your hard-earned cash at.

To make your job just a little bit easier, we’ve pulled the best the long weekend has to offer; Adidas, Nutribullet, and Sur La Table all feature as some of the hottest sales we could find, be there are dozens more, just waiting to be explored.

Presidents Day Sales:

More Presidents Day Sales 2023

Adidas: Save 65% on select styles at Adidas, with savings on athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Just use code SCORE at checkout.

Apt2B: Take up to 30% off everything. The more you buy, the more you save.

Aurate: Shop the New York jewelry label’s 48-Hour President’s Day Sale, where you can take 25% off everything with no minimum spend.

Backcountry: Take 25% off select gear.

Bespoke Post: Save big this President’s Day and take up to 60% off select goods from Bespoke Post’s sale section.

Bonobos: Save on shirts, shorts, denim, flannel and so much more.

Brooklinen: Enjoy 15% off everything during the internet-favorite bedding brand’s Presidents Day sale.

Burrow: Take up to $1000 off sitewide on Burrow’s premium home furnishing offerings.

Casper: This President’s Day, save 20% on Casper mattresses and 25% off the brand’s best-selling mattress, the Original Hybrid.

Columbia: Jackets and boots are up to 40% off.

Eddie Bauer: Take 40% off a ton of adventure gear, including new arrivals. Clearance items are an extra 40% with code TRAIL40.

Floyd: Save 25% on sections and 20% on everything else.

Glasses USA: Take 50% off sunglasses & eyeglasses with basic Rx lenses with code BIG50 or 30% off premium eyeglass frames using code ICON30. If you prefer contacts, Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more are 25% off (CONTACTS25). And sunglass frames from designer brands, like Ray-Ban and Persol, are 20% off with code SUNNIES20.

Huckberry: Take up to 45% off gear and apparel.

Hydrow: Save up to $500 on the Hydrow Rower and Hydrow Wave Rower rowing machines.

Koio: Office-friendly sneakers are 20% off.

Leesa: Save up to $978 on mattresses and sleep accessories through President’s Day.

Levi’s: This President’s Day, save 40-50% on all things Levi’s.

Levity: 15% off all modern home furnishings.

Nutribullet: Use code PRESIDENTSDAY for 20% off site-wide at Nutribullet.

Pact: Save up to 70% during the Long Weekend Event.

Paravel: Snag a rare discount (25% off) on Paravel’s handsome luggage when you purchase one of the brand’s travel sets.

REI: Take up to 60% off during REI’s massive Presidents Day sale.

Rhone: Packs and sets are up to 20% off.

Saxx: Shop best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel, and save up to 50%.

Solo Stove: Up to 35% off fire pits.

Sur La Table: Take 20% off your order with code SAVE20.

The Sill: While supplies last, save up to 40% on top-selling floor plants, plant bundles, artisan planters, and more at The Sill.

TRX: Save 15% on our favorite training kits.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off home goods.

Viome: Viome is offering $100 off its clinically-backed Full Body Intelligence Test with code BEWELL and 20% off for 2 months on all supplement plans with code VIOMEWELL.