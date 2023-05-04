The best mother's day gifts under $100

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Finding the best gifts for the mother in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big, wide world of women’s products into one comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.) However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price. Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good Mother’s Day gifts — all of them under $100.

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Andie The Tulum Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course. Shop Here : $98

Hikerkind Women’s Base Bra A racerback-style crop designed for hiking. However, this new style from NYC-based brand Hikerkind is comfortable, stylish and versatile enough to wear as an everyday base layer. Buy Here : $78

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $75

July Tech Kit No more rummaging through her carry-on for that one charger she’s pretty sure she brought. Instead, she can keep chargers, earbuds and more neatly organized and accessible with this protective case. Buy Here : $65

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential summer dinner party candle. Buy Here : $58

Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee Am I currently wearing the Mudra Fitted Tee as I type this? Why yes, yes I am. That’s because this semi-crop top is super comfortable thanks to some four-way stretch and extremely flattering. It’s also constructed with anti-moisture properties so she can sport it to the gym and beyond. Buy Here : $58

Under $50

Stratia Liquid Gold One of our favorite skincare products, Liquid Gold is an effective ceramide moisturizer that replenishes and hydrates the skin with every lightweight, gold-colored pump. Buy Here : $49

Crown Affair Hair Towel $45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel and you’ll understand why. That’s because this unique microfiber waffle knit towel absorbs water while preventing hair damage, so she’s left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash. Buy Here : $45

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag The internet-famous Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.) Buy Here : $38

Material The reBoard Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. Buy Here : $35

Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub Lots of body scrubs can be too harsh for her delicate skin. It’s why we love Selfmade’s body and scalp scrub, which effectively exfoliates the skin to combat dirt, build-up and ingrown hairs without feeling like we’re getting a sandpaper rub down. Buy Here : $34

Under $25

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight. Buy Here : $24

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.) Buy Here : $22

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so she can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays. Buy Here : $22