The best mother's day gifts under $100

Gear | May 4, 2023 11:39 am

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

And $75…and $50…and $25

Finding the best gifts for the mother in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big, wide world of women’s products into one comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.) However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price. Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good Mother’s Day gifts — all of them under $100. 

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress
Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress

Exercise dress season is just around the corner. Surprise her with this ultra-flattering number, that features an a-line skirt and built-in shorts.

Buy Here : $98
Andie The Tulum
Andie The Tulum

Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.

Shop Here : $98
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.

Buy Here : $78
lululemon Fast and Free Reflective High-Rise Classic-Fit Short 3″
lululemon Fast and Free Reflective High-Rise Classic-Fit Short 3″

With a 3″ length and lightweight, airy construction, these eye-catching, classic-fit shorts will help her keep a fast pace even in the hottest temperatures.

Buy Here : $78
Everlane Ribbed Tank Dress
Everlane Ribbed Tank Dress

A simple black dress made from premium, extremely comfortable cotton.

Buy Here : $78
Hikerkind Women’s Base Bra
Hikerkind Women’s Base Bra

A racerback-style crop designed for hiking. However, this new style from NYC-based brand Hikerkind is comfortable, stylish and versatile enough to wear as an everyday base layer.

Buy Here : $78

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $75

Brooklinen Ultralight Bath Towel Bundle
Brooklinen Ultralight Bath Towel Bundle

A set of the brand’s fastest drying towels, now 25% off.

Buy Here : $74$63
Material Full Glass Set
Material Full Glass Set

Whatever her preference — wine, water or some trendy spicy cocktail — will taste even better out of one of Material’s beautifully designed drinking glasses, each perfectly stackable and constructed from super strong borosilicate glass. 

Buy it now : $65
July Tech Kit
July Tech Kit

No more rummaging through her carry-on for that one charger she’s pretty sure she brought. Instead, she can keep chargers, earbuds and more neatly organized and accessible with this protective case.

Buy Here : $65
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential summer dinner party candle.

Buy Here : $58
Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee
Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee

Am I currently wearing the Mudra Fitted Tee as I type this? Why yes, yes I am. That’s because this semi-crop top is super comfortable thanks to some four-way stretch and extremely flattering. It’s also constructed with anti-moisture properties so she can sport it to the gym and beyond.

Buy Here : $58

Under $50

Stratia Liquid Gold
Stratia Liquid Gold

One of our favorite skincare products, Liquid Gold is an effective ceramide moisturizer that replenishes and hydrates the skin with every lightweight, gold-colored pump.

Buy Here : $49
Crown Affair Hair Towel
Crown Affair Hair Towel

$45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel and you’ll understand why. That’s because this unique microfiber waffle knit towel absorbs water while preventing hair damage, so she’s left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash. 

Buy Here : $45
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The internet-famous Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.)

Buy Here : $38
Material The reBoard
Material The reBoard

Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. 

Buy Here : $35
Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub
Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub

Lots of body scrubs can be too harsh for her delicate skin. It’s why we love Selfmade’s body and scalp scrub, which effectively exfoliates the skin to combat dirt, build-up and ingrown hairs without feeling like we’re getting a sandpaper rub down.

Buy Here : $34

Under $25

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.

Buy Here : $24
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.)

Buy Here : $22
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30

An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so she can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays.

Buy Here : $22
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Not the sexiest of gifts, but she likely needs a restock on her hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when she wakes up with a giant zit on her face. 

Buy Here : $6

