The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
And $75…and $50…and $25
Finding the best gifts for the mother in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big, wide world of women’s products into one comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.) However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price. Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good Mother’s Day gifts — all of them under $100.
Reformation Farrah Ecomove Active Dress
Exercise dress season is just around the corner. Surprise her with this ultra-flattering number, that features an a-line skirt and built-in shorts.
Andie The Tulum
Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.
lululemon Fast and Free Reflective High-Rise Classic-Fit Short 3″
With a 3″ length and lightweight, airy construction, these eye-catching, classic-fit shorts will help her keep a fast pace even in the hottest temperatures.
Everlane Ribbed Tank Dress
A simple black dress made from premium, extremely comfortable cotton.
Hikerkind Women’s Base Bra
A racerback-style crop designed for hiking. However, this new style from NYC-based brand Hikerkind is comfortable, stylish and versatile enough to wear as an everyday base layer.
Mother’s Day Gifts Under $75
Brooklinen Ultralight Bath Towel Bundle
A set of the brand’s fastest drying towels, now 25% off.
Material Full Glass Set
Whatever her preference — wine, water or some trendy spicy cocktail — will taste even better out of one of Material’s beautifully designed drinking glasses, each perfectly stackable and constructed from super strong borosilicate glass.
July Tech Kit
No more rummaging through her carry-on for that one charger she’s pretty sure she brought. Instead, she can keep chargers, earbuds and more neatly organized and accessible with this protective case.
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential summer dinner party candle.
Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee
Am I currently wearing the Mudra Fitted Tee as I type this? Why yes, yes I am. That’s because this semi-crop top is super comfortable thanks to some four-way stretch and extremely flattering. It’s also constructed with anti-moisture properties so she can sport it to the gym and beyond.
Under $50
Stratia Liquid Gold
One of our favorite skincare products, Liquid Gold is an effective ceramide moisturizer that replenishes and hydrates the skin with every lightweight, gold-colored pump.
Crown Affair Hair Towel
$45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel and you’ll understand why. That’s because this unique microfiber waffle knit towel absorbs water while preventing hair damage, so she’s left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet-famous Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.)
Material The reBoard
Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion.
Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub
Lots of body scrubs can be too harsh for her delicate skin. It’s why we love Selfmade’s body and scalp scrub, which effectively exfoliates the skin to combat dirt, build-up and ingrown hairs without feeling like we’re getting a sandpaper rub down.
Under $25
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.)
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30
An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so she can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays.
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Not the sexiest of gifts, but she likely needs a restock on her hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when she wakes up with a giant zit on her face.
