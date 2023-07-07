The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

One of the biggest shopping events of the year — Amazon Prime Day — is taking place next Tuesday (7/11) and Wednesday (7/12), but you don’t have to wait till next week to take advantage of the deals. There are already pages and pages (and pages) of markdowns spanning a number of categories, including style, tech, kitchen/home appliances, wellness and more.

If you prefer not to spend your Friday afternoon combing through the scores of discounts, we have you covered. Below, are our favorite early Prime deal picks, including classic polos from Lacoste, a sweet discount on a hefty Dyson vacuum and a sleek Citizen watch currently 42% off.

Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt Menswear purveyor doesn’t typically jump to mind when you think of Amazon, but the retail giant carries a host of solid brands, Lacoste chief among them. The Piqué Polo has been a staple garment of every stylish guy’s closet for decades, and 30% off just sweetens the pot. Amazon : $95 $66

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch Cash out on a sleek Citizen — currently 42% off for a cool $190 — before Prime Day even starts. The stainless steal Eco-Drive Corso looks especially handsome, with a distinct blue face, which you’ll surely appreciate more after the massive discount. Amazon : $325 $190

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes Don’t sleep on Brooks. While they might not have quite the name power of Nike or Adidas, the running company makes exceptional daily trainers, trail line included. The Cascadia 16 is as stable as they come thanks to release grooves and a ballistic rock shield. Amazon : $130 $85

JBL Charge 5 Whether you’re headed to the beach or your backyard this summer, JBL’s waterproof Charge 5 Speaker delivers mighty tunes for up to 20 hours. Buy Here : $180 $150

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 As much as we hate to admit it, Supergoop! is the real deal. It’s got SPF 50 broadband coverage and a light formula that doesn’t smear, and it’s currently on sale. Go get your goop. Amazon : $34 $30

Hypervolt Go 2 Massage Gun Hypervolt has long been one of our go-to work-out massage guns. The portable version — which we also love — is lightweight, powerful and travel-safe. It has a battery life of three hours and functions at three different speeds for a superior post-workout recovery. Buy it now : $199 $129

Coway Air Purifier This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Coway AirMega HEPA Air Purifier this year. This Amazon Prime exclusive deal means you can save 35%. The four-stage filtration system can block 99.97% of particles and the three-stage fan speed can help block any unfortunate smoke that blows your way. Buy it now : $230 $143

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle This bundle usually hovers around $240, but right now Amazon Prime members can pick it up for $168. You’ll get the Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with no ads, a leather cover and a wireless charging dock. Buy it now : $265 $168