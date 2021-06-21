Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon’s Prime Day is nearly upon us, and a particularly exceptional batch of style deals have already cropped up. Dozens of classic and timeless style pieces, including the ever-popular New Balance 574v2 sneakers and Ray-Ban’s classic aviators, are all on sale, along with a ton of other stock you really shouldn’t miss. Plus, two-day shipping. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day style deals.
Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
The only jean that matters, now just $50 bucks. Jeff, you shouldn’t have.
Brooks Brothers Bleecker Penny Loafer
Hey! No loafing!
Lacoste Classic Fit L.12.12 Light Polo
One of the greatest polos on the planet, now half off.
Seiko 5 Sports Day/Date Automatic Watch
Seiko’s famous 5 Sports model is one of the rare watches that recieves top marks for mechanics, aesthetics and affordability.
