The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here

Save on pieces from Lacoste, Seiko and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 7, 2025 10:35 am EDT
Amazon’s Prime Day is nearly upon us, and a particularly exceptional batch of style deals have already cropped up. Dozens of classic and timeless style pieces, including the ever-popular New Balance 574v2 sneakers and Ray-Ban’s classic aviators, are all on sale, along with a ton of other stock you really shouldn’t miss. Plus, two-day shipping. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day style deals.

Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans
Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans

The only jean that matters, now just $50 bucks. Jeff, you shouldn’t have.

Buy Here : $70 $50
Brooks Brothers Bleecker Penny Loafer
Brooks Brothers Bleecker Penny Loafer

Hey! No loafing!

Buy Here : $349 $126
Lacoste Classic Fit L.12.12 Light Polo
Lacoste Classic Fit L.12.12 Light Polo

One of the greatest polos on the planet, now half off.

Buy Here : $110 $55
Seiko 5 Sports Day/Date Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Day/Date Automatic Watch

Seiko’s famous 5 Sports model is one of the rare watches that recieves top marks for mechanics, aesthetics and affordability.

Buy Here : $295 $220

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

