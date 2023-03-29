The 10 Best Cookware Deals From Two Blockbuster Kitchen Sales

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s two-for-one day here at InsideHook. You came here to peruse discounts on cookware, and we’ve got two major kitchen sales to tell you about: the Semi-Annual Cookware Sale at Sur La Table (which has a whopping 267 items discounted up to 60% off) and the sale section over at Food52 (which is currently stocked with 229 pieces, also at prices up to 60% off).

That’s a lot of pots, pans and knife sets to sift through. To help you out, we dug through the nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel cookware to find 10 of the best deals from both sales, including heritage brands like Le Creuset and Staub, as well as newer pieces that you absolutely need in your kitchen — including the most underrated piece of cookware out there right now. Intrigued? You should be.

It’s spring cleaning time, and if you aren’t including your kitchen (cabinets and all) in that annual endeavor, you’re missing out on the chance to fine-tune your cooking arsenal for the hosting season. So take stock of what you’re missing and what needs to be replaced, then shop the discounts below, or head to Sur La Table and Food52 to dive into the deals yourself.

Sur La Table Semi-Annual Cookware Sale:

Lodge Chef Collection Skillet The Chef Collection pieces from Lodge keep the economical price point, but turn the unremarkable cast iron skillets into something much more user-friendly. Buy Here : $50 $40

Food52 Sale Section: