InsideHook
Cooking | March 29, 2023 11:35 am

The 10 Best Cookware Deals From Two Blockbuster Kitchen Sales

Brands like Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge are up to 60% off at Sur La Table and Food52

Skillets, woks and Dutch ovens from Staub, Le Creuset and Five Two, which you'll find discounted at the kitchen sales happening at Sur La Table and Food52
Because spring cleaning includes your kitchen, too.
Sur La Table/Food52/Wesley Tingey on Unsplash
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s two-for-one day here at InsideHook. You came here to peruse discounts on cookware, and we’ve got two major kitchen sales to tell you about: the Semi-Annual Cookware Sale at Sur La Table (which has a whopping 267 items discounted up to 60% off) and the sale section over at Food52 (which is currently stocked with 229 pieces, also at prices up to 60% off).

That’s a lot of pots, pans and knife sets to sift through. To help you out, we dug through the nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel cookware to find 10 of the best deals from both sales, including heritage brands like Le Creuset and Staub, as well as newer pieces that you absolutely need in your kitchen — including the most underrated piece of cookware out there right now. Intrigued? You should be.

The 12 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, From Lodge to Victoria to Butter Pat
The 12 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, From Lodge to Victoria to Butter Pat

Cast iron may seem simple, but there's plenty to consider before you buy a skillet. We break down the brands and pans you need to know.

It’s spring cleaning time, and if you aren’t including your kitchen (cabinets and all) in that annual endeavor, you’re missing out on the chance to fine-tune your cooking arsenal for the hosting season. So take stock of what you’re missing and what needs to be replaced, then shop the discounts below, or head to Sur La Table and Food52 to dive into the deals yourself. 

Sur La Table Semi-Annual Cookware Sale:

Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9-Inch
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9-Inch

There’s tons of enameled cast iron on sale, but this is the one you’re looking for.

Buy Here : $175$120
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7-Quart
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7-Quart

Yes, both Staub and Le Creuset are on sale. For this classic pot, you have the choice of eight different colors. 

Buy Here : $600$300
Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillet
Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillet

Never tried a ceramic nonstick? Now’s your chance to acquaint yourself with a better daily-use pan.

Buy Here : $90$50
Lodge Chef Collection Skillet
Lodge Chef Collection Skillet

The Chef Collection pieces from Lodge keep the economical price point, but turn the unremarkable cast iron skillets into something much more user-friendly.

Buy Here : $50$40
Sur La Table Round Wide Dutch Oven, 7-Quart
Sur La Table Round Wide Dutch Oven, 7-Quart

The best deal on a Dutch oven you’re going to find.

Buy Here : $300$250

Food52 Sale Section: 

Five Two Big Deal Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two Big Deal Bamboo Cutting Board

Plastic composite cutting boards are easy, but they can’t double as a serving platter. This looker can do it all.

Buy Here : $50$40
Five Two 8-Inch Chef’s Knife
Five Two 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

You deserve a trusty chef’s knife. If your current cutter is lackluster, upgrade with this.

Buy Here : $49$40
Five Two by GreenPan 10- and 12-Inch Nonstick Skillets
Five Two by GreenPan 10- and 12-Inch Nonstick Skillets

There are only a handful of these class-leading nonstick skillets left, so don’t miss out on this deal.

Buy Here : $139$100
Five Two Ultimate Carbon Steel Wok
Five Two Ultimate Carbon Steel Wok

Carbon steel woks: still the most underrated piece of cookware in America. Get one.

Buy Here : $120$65
Schott Zwiesel Complete Bar Cocktail Glasses (12-Piece Set)
Schott Zwiesel Complete Bar Cocktail Glasses (12-Piece Set)

OK, so this isn’t for cooking. But this set is great for an expanding home bar, and it shows just how vast the current Food52 sale is.

Buy Here : $140$99

More Like This

The Aventon Pace 350 on a gradient purple background
The Best E-Bikes for Everyone From Commuters to Off-Road Enthusiasts
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background
Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
Nike ACG pants and shoes on an orange abstract background
Is Nike ACG Really Built for All Conditions?

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector

$36$25

Anker’s Extra-Capacity Power Strip Is Down to $25
Igloo Overland 52 Qt Ice Chest Cooler

$150$98

Igloo’s 52-Quart Cooler Is Currently 35% Off
Sunglasses on sale at Woot

From Our Partner

Woot Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Designer Sunglasses
a model in a blue and white patchworked PRL jacket on a grey background

$398$200

Want to Stand Out? Try This Polo Patchwork Shacket
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.

Keep Reading

A bottle of Mizu shochu, a storied but lesser-known spirit

Why You Should Try Shochu, Japan’s Native Spirit
Gone are the days when Mexico is as far as you'd go with a toddler in tow

This Year's Most Popular Travel Destinations for Families Will Surprise You
A white 2023 Subaru WRX. We tested and reviewed the high performance sedan.

Interested in a Subaru WRX? Stick With the Stick Shift.
an grey Outer couch and wooden coffee table on a patio

Review: Outer’s Outdoor Furniture Is Worth the Splurge
Skillets, woks and Dutch ovens from Staub, Le Creuset and Five Two, which you'll find discounted at the kitchen sales happening at Sur La Table and Food52

The 10 Best Cookware Deals From Two Blockbuster Kitchen Sales
An athlete walking on a blue trrack.

How to Improve Your “Fitness Range”
Stefano Ricci, founder and owner of Italy's iconic Florence-based fashion house, poses during a preview of the Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

A Menswear Titan on What Makes a Legacy Brand Special
a collage of two of the best affordable sweater polos on a red and blue background

Abercrombie vs. J.Crew: Who Makes the Better Affordable Sweater Polo?
"Banzeiro Òkòtó" cover

Inside the Battle to Protect the Amazon Rainforest

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.