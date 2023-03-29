The 10 Best Cookware Deals From Two Blockbuster Kitchen Sales
Brands like Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge are up to 60% off at Sur La Table and Food52
It’s two-for-one day here at InsideHook. You came here to peruse discounts on cookware, and we’ve got two major kitchen sales to tell you about: the Semi-Annual Cookware Sale at Sur La Table (which has a whopping 267 items discounted up to 60% off) and the sale section over at Food52 (which is currently stocked with 229 pieces, also at prices up to 60% off).
That’s a lot of pots, pans and knife sets to sift through. To help you out, we dug through the nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel cookware to find 10 of the best deals from both sales, including heritage brands like Le Creuset and Staub, as well as newer pieces that you absolutely need in your kitchen — including the most underrated piece of cookware out there right now. Intrigued? You should be.
It’s spring cleaning time, and if you aren’t including your kitchen (cabinets and all) in that annual endeavor, you’re missing out on the chance to fine-tune your cooking arsenal for the hosting season. So take stock of what you’re missing and what needs to be replaced, then shop the discounts below, or head to Sur La Table and Food52 to dive into the deals yourself.
Sur La Table Semi-Annual Cookware Sale:
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9-Inch
There’s tons of enameled cast iron on sale, but this is the one you’re looking for.
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7-Quart
Yes, both Staub and Le Creuset are on sale. For this classic pot, you have the choice of eight different colors.
Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillet
Never tried a ceramic nonstick? Now’s your chance to acquaint yourself with a better daily-use pan.
Lodge Chef Collection Skillet
The Chef Collection pieces from Lodge keep the economical price point, but turn the unremarkable cast iron skillets into something much more user-friendly.
Sur La Table Round Wide Dutch Oven, 7-Quart
The best deal on a Dutch oven you’re going to find.
Food52 Sale Section:
Five Two Big Deal Bamboo Cutting Board
Plastic composite cutting boards are easy, but they can’t double as a serving platter. This looker can do it all.
Five Two 8-Inch Chef’s Knife
You deserve a trusty chef’s knife. If your current cutter is lackluster, upgrade with this.
Five Two by GreenPan 10- and 12-Inch Nonstick Skillets
There are only a handful of these class-leading nonstick skillets left, so don’t miss out on this deal.
Five Two Ultimate Carbon Steel Wok
Carbon steel woks: still the most underrated piece of cookware in America. Get one.
Schott Zwiesel Complete Bar Cocktail Glasses (12-Piece Set)
OK, so this isn’t for cooking. But this set is great for an expanding home bar, and it shows just how vast the current Food52 sale is.
