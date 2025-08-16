Leisure > Travel

When Is a Window Seat Not a Window Seat?

That's the question at the center of a new lawsuit

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 16, 2025 1:46 pm EDT
United Airlines window seat
United Airlines faces a lawsuit over window seats.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In an ideal world, rows of seats on an airplane would line up perfectly with the windows allowing passengers to see outside. That isn’t the world we live in, however, and sometimes the seat beside the plane’s fuselage doesn’t actually have a window there. What if you paid extra for that seat with the promise of getting a view on the way to your destination? That question is at the heart of a proposed class action lawsuit against United Airlines.

The legal news site Top Class Actions recently published an update on the suit in question. “The United Airlines lawsuit claims that this practice may violate consumer protection laws, as well as airline passenger rights and may constitute false advertising,” wrote Lori Waite. There’s a fairly narrow set of qualifications for people looking to join the lawsuit: they must be based in California, have paid for a window seat where there was no window and flew within the last four years.

In an analysis of the proposed lawsuit, View From the Wing’s Gary Leff observed that United Airlines differs from some of their competitors by implying that travlers will get a window seat “during the booking path as part of the upsell.” Leff’s take on the case is well worth reading, as he also explores some of the specifics of this case and why it’s likely limited to California residents.

Alaska Airlines Is Launching Three European Routes in 2026
Alaska Airlines Is Launching Three European Routes in 2026
 It’s part of a larger intercontinental expansion

As airlines charge more for any sort of desirable seat — in other words, anything that isn’t the middle seat — it’s easy to see how window seats can become premium destinations. But the lawsuit also raises a good question: is an airplane seat facing a wall with no view of the outside world worth paying extra for? We’ll see what California’s legal system has to say about this in the months to come.

More Like This

American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month
Control tower at Newark Airport
Newark Airport’s Woes Might Not Be Over Until Late 2026
American Airlines planes on the tarmac
American Airlines’ CEO Is Skeptical of AI Fare Pricing
United Airlines
United Airlines Is Allowing Friends and Families to Pool Award Miles

