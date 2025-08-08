Leisure > Travel

Alaska Airlines Is Launching Three European Routes in 2026

It's part of a larger intercontinental expansion

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 8, 2025 3:38 pm EDT
Alaska Airlines 787-9 exterior design
Alaska Airlines is going international in 2026.
Alaska Airlines

Some airlines contain the full scope of their travel ambitions in their name. If you’re flying on Air New Zealand or Austrian Airlines, for instance, it’s a safe bet that you’re traveling internationally. Their name has since been absorbed into that of the company they merged with, but Continental Airlines was a particularly notable example of this. By comparison, flying on Alaska Airlines has generally signified that you’re going to or from somewhere on the West Coast — probably close to a certain massive state.

That’s starting to change. This week, Alaska Airlines announced that 2026 would bring with it the addition of new routes from Seattle to London and Reykjavik. In tandem with another recently announced route — this one to Rome — Alaska Airlines is getting into the European travel business for the first time in its history. And with the addition of routes to Tokyo and Seoul, the airline is beefing up its overall international presence.

Alaska Airlines plans to begin flights to both destinations from Seattle in the spring of 2026. They’ve also cited next spring as when service to Rome will begin, while the airline’s first flight to Seoul will take off on September 12 of this year. Its first flight to Tokyo, meanwhile, will depart on January 7, 2026. These five routes aren’t the extent of their plans; overall, the airline anticipates having “at least 12 intercontinental destinations” served by the airport by 2030.

We Tried the New Alaska Airlines Flight Pass, Which May Be the Solution to Your LAX-SFO Travel Headache
We Tried the New Alaska Airlines Flight Pass, Which May Be the Solution to Your LAX-SFO Travel Headache
 The $49+ service includes nonstop flights within California, plus travel to Arizona and Nevada. Is it worth it?

“We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up,” the airline’s CEO, Ben Minicucci, said in a statement. “And we’re doing it with the same relentless focus on safety, care and performance that’s always defined us.”

Alaska Airlines’ move is also in keeping with some larger trends in the industry. With Southwest Airlines’ CEO leaving the door open for long-haul flights, we’re entering a period of air travel where an airline’s name might not make it easy to assume a given traveler’s itinerary.

More Like This

American Airlines planes on the tarmac
American Airlines’ CEO Is Skeptical of AI Fare Pricing
Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Spirit Airlines plane
Spirit Airlines Modified Its Dress Code for Travelers
TSA biometric screening
More and More Airlines Are Adding Biometric Security Screening

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
best new whiskeys for August 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
A robotic arm typing on a keyboard
AI-Generated Books on Amazon Are Hurting Authors and the Publishing Industry
Delicious Beef tartare with quail egg and spices
Maison Premiere’s Steak Tartare Is Perfect. Here’s How to Make It.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Alaska Airlines 787-9 exterior design

Alaska Airlines Is Launching Three European Routes in 2026

A trio of men loading a makeshift catamaran into a river.

How I Pulled Off My Own Huck Finn Rafting Adventure

Downtown Los Angeles seen at dusk. It's one of the Big Four American cities, according to a recent internet debate.

What Are the Big Four American Cities, Really?

Headed to Belize? Read this first.

Island Hopping Through Belize’s Barrier Reef, the Second Largest in the World

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week