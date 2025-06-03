Is More Change in the Air for Southwest?

There was a point not that long ago when Southwest Airlines had one big advantage over its competitors: free checked bags. As of earlier this year, that perk is no more — and with it went one of the few things to distinguish Southwest from the rest of the country’s airlines and what could generously be called a la carte pricing strategies. As it turns out, that might not be the only change on the horizon for Southwest.



The Points Guy’s Sean Cudahy reported on comments made by Southwest CEO Bob Jordan at an industry event last week. Jordan stated that more changes were on the way, and would likely be announced next year — but didn’t offer too many specifics on what those changes would be.



Instead, Jordan spoke in relatively general terms. “For many of our folks that love Southwest, we can’t do things — we can’t provide products — that you want. Like a first class,” he said. “We can’t get you to long-haul international destinations. If a lounge is important to you, we don’t have a lounge.” Does that mean that Southwest will be implementing some — or all — of these features? Not necessarily.

Jordan also mentioned the possibility of Southwest purchasing larger aircraft for longer trips. Though it’s entirely possible that the airline could go in an entirely different direction. Southwest opening lounges wouldn’t be that much of a shock, in the wake of JetBlue’s recent move in that direction — but it does raise the question of what Southwest is planning to evolve into, and how many of their existing customers will hop on board.