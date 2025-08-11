Leisure > Travel

Newark Airport’s Woes Might Not Be Over Until Late 2026

The FAA is looking to keep an air traffic reduction in place

August 11, 2025 11:28 am EDT
Control tower at Newark Airport
Travel woes continue at Newark Liberty International Airport
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re a frequent traveler into or out of Newark International Airport, you’re probably aware that it’s been — shall we say — a challenging couple of months for the space in question. A host of logistical issues led to some high-profile delays there, leading the Department of Transportation to reduce the number of flights there while the underlying issues were addressed.

Now, it sounds like that reduction in flights is set to continue for longer than expected. NJ.com’s Rebecca Heath reports that the FAA has proposed an extension to the restrictions at Newark Airport, which would now run through October of 2026.

The proposed changes would allow slightly more hourly arrivals and departures, increasing what is currently 68 per hour to 72 per hour. (Previously, NJ.com reported, the FAA allowed 77 arrivals and departures per hour.) As for why the agency seeks to extend the restrictions, the answer comes down to staffing issues — specifically, those at the Philadelphia facility that handles air traffic control for Newark Airport.

 Air traffic control infrastructure issues are still present

“Since the June 2025 order took effect, the status of the staffing pipeline for PHL has not materially changed,” the FAA writes. “In the absence of the FAA’s extension of the order, the FAA anticipates a return of the staffing-related delays that precipitated the voluntary schedule reductions reflected in the June 2025 order.”

The page for the proposed changes on the Federal Register notes that the proposal will not be officially published until August 12, 2025. Currently, this proposal is in the form of a request for public comment on the extended restrictions. If these changes do go through, we’ll see how both airlines and travelers navigate this new normal.

