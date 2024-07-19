Leisure > Autos > Electric

Ohmio’s Autonomous Vehicles Are Running at JFK Airport

The pilot program is running for three months

July 19, 2024 1:39 pm
Self-driving airport shuttles
Several autonomous airport shuttles at JFK
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

At most large airports, getting from terminal to terminal — or from the parking lot to anywhere else — often involves getting on board some sort of transit system. Sometimes that means a light rail system; at one New York-area airport, that might soon involve cable cars. And then there’s JFK International Airport, where a few of the vehicles that get you from place to place are driven by software.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently announced a pilot program at JFK featuring autonmous vehicles from the New Zealand-based company Ohmio, beginning on July 16. For now, the program will involve shuttle buses capable of holding eight passengers; the vehicles will be used to help travelers get around the parking area — specifically, Lot 9. The pilot program is set to run for three months.

“Autonomous platoons can give us the opportunity to get more airport customers where they want to go while they’re within our property so that we can serve more people safely and efficiently,” said agency chairman Kevin O’Toole in a statement. This is the fourth time the Port Authority has tested autonomous vehicles. The pilot program follows two earlier tests at the same airport, along with one test of the shuttle at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In announcing the pilot program, the agency responsible also noted that the autonomous vehicles will have human attendants on board in case anything goes awry. Passengers will be required to use their seat belts on board.

Plot Twist: Traveler Satisfaction With North American Airports Grew This Year
Plot Twist: Traveler Satisfaction With North American Airports Grew This Year
 That is despite many of the issues the industry is still grappling with

The agency’s executive director, Rick Cotton, spoke of the program in keeping with a larger push to use new technology. “Safely incorporating self-driving technology at our facilities is part of the Port Authority’s future, and these tests help to prepare us for that eventuality by building a knowledge base on the possibilities and limits of these vehicle,” he said.

As for whether these tests are a prelude to a new method of airport transportation or an interesting footnote, we’ll know more later this year when the pilot program concludes.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

