The Perfect Hotel Does Exist: A Luxurious Weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel Kong Kong

There’s no place like Hong Kong. I love its beautiful chaos. I love feeling small amongst seven million strangers under the compact city’s cloud-brushing skyline. I love experiencing the endless sensory overload from the MTR stations’ rapid-speed, always-packed escalators that lead to rapid-speed, always-prompt trains. The rhythmic, high-pitched beeping heard at pedestrian crossings that initially startled me now invigorates me. Cozy bakeries beckon me with their fragrant egg tarts. Neon-soaked alleys lure me into speakeasy-style drinking dens. I’m ecstatic whenever I spot a classic double-decker tram (colloquially called “ding dings” for their cheerful pedestrian warning bells). I love the picturesque juxtaposition of historic, ornate temples tucked under modern skyscrapers, sometimes engulfed in bamboo scaffolding. Alas, there comes a jetlagged-induced time when my eyeballs ache, my ankles clock out for the day and that living-inside-a-postcard feeling vanishes — when all I want to do is collapse face-first into bed and forget I exist.

Enter Four Seasons Hotel Kong Kong, whose cloud-like beds alone make staying there worthwhile. I recently spent a weekend at the hotel, where I had the best sleep I have had in a long time. It was a sleep so deep and perfect that I can’t imagine anyone requesting any changes. Still, the hotel offers a six-pillow menu and a selection of mattress toppers to customize your bed, because everything is possible at this iconic, five-star property.

The Superior Harbor-View Suite

The Superior Harbor-View Suite

The Superior Harbor-View Suite

The Superior Harbor-View Suite

The Superior Harbor-View Suite

Located in the swanky Central district, the harbor-front hotel offers 399 recently redesigned, bright and airy accommodations, where soul-soothing neutrals serve as the palette. For those ready to splurge, the suites are spectacular. I continue to dream of my two nights in the Superior Harbour-View Suite, a palatial, contemporary-chic hideaway with a massive living room, killer minibar and floor-to-ceiling windows with abundant picture-perfect views, especially at night when the glittering Kowloon skyline hypnotizes in the distance.

The hotel’s facade Courtesy

Upon arrival, I was greeted with a thoughtful and kaleidoscopically colorful bowl of fresh fruits along with baked custard puffs, dried roselle blossoms and perfectly chilled Hong Kong-style milk tea. My spa-like, marble-clad bathroom came with a deep soaking tub, a Dyson hair dryer, an electronic toilet with a heated seat, double vanities, Acqua di Parma bath products and the rain shower to end all rain showers. You might never want to leave your sky-high, tranquil retreat, but you’d miss out. Booking a suite gets you VIP treatment, which includes access to the hotel’s opulent 45th-floor Executive Club Lounge, where well-heeled guests can enjoy complimentary afternoon tea, light evening dinner, cocktails and more fabulousness.

I spent so much time in the lounge wine-chugging and soaking in views of boats gliding down the harbor from the expansive glass terrace that I almost forgot to check out the hotel’s food and drink venues. That would’ve been foolish of me because the hotel is a culinary hotspot. In other words, eight Michelin stars are split between four restaurants: three for the French fine dining restaurant Caprice; two for the Cantonese restaurant Lung King Heen; two for the Italian restaurant Noi; and one for the intimate omakase-style restaurant Sushi Saito.

It makes sense that one of the most luxurious hotels in Hong Kong is also home to a buzzy, beautiful people-packed bar. Opened in 2021 and awarded the ninth spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2024, Argo isn’t your average cocktail bar. Outfitted with plenty of mirrors, small terrariums and a big sparkling glass display case filled with rare spirits above the marble bar, it evokes a buzzy Art Deco-bedecked conservatory.

Argo’s glass room Courtesy

The hotel most definitely has not scrimped on fab facilities, which include a 22,000-square-foot spa that will blow your mind and potentially help you reach nirvana, complete with treatment rooms, Finnish saunas, ice fountains, an indoor vitality pool and the luxe list goes on. Just as highly Instagrammable as the outdoor, mosaic-tiled infinity pool — cinematically enveloped by vistas of cloud-piercing skyscrapers and the harbor — is the hotel’s impossibly stylish lobby, which you’ll find humming with energy and swarming with designer-clad guests at any time of day.

The hotel eternally appears on every “The Best Hotels in Hong Kong” list for good reason; it leaves nothing to be desired. Central Ferry Piers are just a five-minute stroll away, and it is conveniently located in the International Finance Centre skyscraper, which is positioned above the Airport Express and the Hong Kong MTR Station. In the mood for a memorable night out? You’ll find the very best of the vibrant vertical city’s dining and nightlife scene a few steps from the front door. Forget to pack a head-turning look? The hotel is connected to the high-end IFC mall. At Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, all worries fade and luxury pervades. This dreamy home-away-from-home is excellent in every way, from the stellar service, location and people-watching opportunities to the jetlag-softening, hibernation-friendly chambers.