One Airline’s Service to Switzerland Will Get an Upgrade This Fall

Swiss's latest addition to its fleet is arriving sooner than expected

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 15, 2025 4:22 pm EDT
Swiss airline seating
Modified service to Switzerland is running ahead of schedule.
SWISS

If you’re flying Swiss — the airline, not the nationality — this fall, you might find yourself experiencing a new take on a familiar route. According to the airline’s CEO, Jens Fehlinger, Swiss’s new Aerobus A350-900s are set to enter service in November when flying out of Boston and Zurich. This is several months ahead of schedule, a fact that Fehlinger shared in an interview with Edward Russell of The Points Guy.

Russell writes that the A350-900s will begin flying on routes from both airports “by the end of November” — a slightly faster schedule than the January 1, 2026 date the airline had originally planned on. As for what travelers can expect, Fehlinger told The Points Guy that the airline was being situated “at the upper end of the premium market.”

The first of the airline’s new A350s, named Lausanne, made its first flight in August. (Swiss is now holding a promotion on social media to give the plane a human “godparent.”) All told, Swiss plans to add 10 of these planes to its fleet by 2031. As these new planes enter service, they will make use of the airline’s “Swiss senses” interior design concept, including customizable lighting designed to minimize the effects of jet lag.

Swiss International Air Lines Just Made a Big First Class Upgrade
Swiss International Air Lines Just Made a Big First Class Upgrade
 The airline is offering first class travelers an especially spacious option

In the same interview, Fehlinger also revealed that Swiss is not planning to add any additional routes between Switzerland and the United States this year, but that an expansion was on the table as more of the Airbus 350s arrive. As for the Swiss Senses redesign, the airline also plans to expand the new approach to its existing A330s and B777s in the near future.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

