Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable

Those lookalike contests just got a hell of a lot more accessible for bald dudes. Making a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival for a not-so-secret debut of the highly-anticipated Josh Safdie ping-pong drama Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet all but confirmed the months-long speculation about a buzzed noggin when he stepped out on stage, albeit in a baseball cap that hid the extent of the damage sheer. (The rumors were later confirmed via an Instagram video posted by Chalamet.)

The new ‘do is undeniably serious follicular switch-up for the Dune actor, who reportedly decamped the dome for the final installation of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy. Chalamet has garnered much attention for his grooming routine and tousled locks over the years, inspiring a generation of middle parts and Korean perms.

But the buzzcut wasn’t the only unexpected aesthetic adjustment; more subtle, but equally as significant, was the not-so-little horological wonder on little Timmy’s wrist.

Along with the likes of Paul Mescal and Tyler, The Creator, Chalamet has historically presented as one of the fresh faces of the tiny watch movement, traditionally decked in teeny Tanks and Panthères. The recent timepiece selection, a swanky silver dial stunner from recently resurrected watchmakers Urban Jürgensen, is a notable departure from the “big actor, little watch” vibe, and larger than life in every way.

Urban Jürgensen’s UJ-2 timepiece. Urban Jürgensen

Visually, the hulking 39mm case on Chalamet’s Urban Jürgensen UJ-2 dwarfed his usual Cartier’s low-20mm sizing, with an imposing price tag — the platinum version quickly sold out upon release, but retailed for a whopping $130,000 — to match. Imposing, but not unwarranted, the UJ-2 model features a clean solid silver rendered dial, contrast cobalt blue detailing and a hand-wound, in-house Caliber UJ-2 movement with double-wheel natural escapement that has become one of the preeminent obsessions for certified watch freaks this year.

Urban Jürgensen is a highly fascinating selection for an abundance of reasons — the completely new look, for one, but also the brand itself. Brought back to life by industry veterans Andrew Rosenfield and Kari Voutilainen, the 250-year-old brand leans more towards the limited, artisinal energy of an A. Lange & Söhne than spotlight natives like Rolex and Cartier, and for Chalamet to rock one so casually might indicate a changing of the tides for red carpet wristchecks.

Chalamet’s deviation from dainty dress watches aside, the actor’s ensemble struck a far more familiar chord; working with elite celeb stylist Taylor McNeill, Chalamet has cultivated something of a downtown scenester meets born-and-bred NYC sports fanatic vibe in recent years (who could forget his lineup of massive outfits for the Knicks playoff run?) with his latest look following suit.

Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet at the 63rd New York Film Festival. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC) Getty Images for FLC

Chalamet rocked up a custom Givenchy by new-ish creative director Sarah Burton get-up that included sheeny leather bomber, black hoodie, wide-leg leather pants tucked into taupe, lugged military boots and a host of stand-out accessories; a black Marty Supreme dad hat embroidered with a stickman-esque logo — presumably imminent from the A24 merch store and all but guaranteed to sell out immediately — rimless glasses courtesy of Chrome Hearts and the aforementioned UJ-2 on an aftermarket hi-vis contrast orange nylon strap.

Maybe it was the hair, or the new watch, but we immediately shortlisted the NYFF look for the wildest of the week…and for the slate of forthcoming awards. And the Oscar for biggest ‘fit goes to…