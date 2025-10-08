Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable

The "Marty Supreme" actor debuted a freshly shorn head — and a massive Urban Jürgensen — at the film's NYC premiere

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 8, 2025 2:45 pm EDT
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet has a new look. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)
Getty Images for FLC

Those lookalike contests just got a hell of a lot more accessible for bald dudes. Making a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival for a not-so-secret debut of the highly-anticipated Josh Safdie ping-pong drama Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet all but confirmed the months-long speculation about a buzzed noggin when he stepped out on stage, albeit in a baseball cap that hid the extent of the damage sheer. (The rumors were later confirmed via an Instagram video posted by Chalamet.)

The new ‘do is undeniably serious follicular switch-up for the Dune actor, who reportedly decamped the dome for the final installation of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy. Chalamet has garnered much attention for his grooming routine and tousled locks over the years, inspiring a generation of middle parts and Korean perms.

But the buzzcut wasn’t the only unexpected aesthetic adjustment; more subtle, but equally as significant, was the not-so-little horological wonder on little Timmy’s wrist.

Along with the likes of Paul Mescal and Tyler, The Creator, Chalamet has historically presented as one of the fresh faces of the tiny watch movement, traditionally decked in teeny Tanks and Panthères. The recent timepiece selection, a swanky silver dial stunner from recently resurrected watchmakers Urban Jürgensen, is a notable departure from the “big actor, little watch” vibe, and larger than life in every way.

Urban Jürgensen
Urban Jürgensen’s UJ-2 timepiece.
Urban Jürgensen

Visually, the hulking 39mm case on Chalamet’s Urban Jürgensen UJ-2 dwarfed his usual Cartier’s low-20mm sizing, with an imposing price tag — the platinum version quickly sold out upon release, but retailed for a whopping $130,000 — to match. Imposing, but not unwarranted, the UJ-2 model features a clean solid silver rendered dial, contrast cobalt blue detailing and a hand-wound, in-house Caliber UJ-2 movement with double-wheel natural escapement that has become one of the preeminent obsessions for certified watch freaks this year.

Urban Jürgensen is a highly fascinating selection for an abundance of reasons — the completely new look, for one, but also the brand itself. Brought back to life by industry veterans Andrew Rosenfield and Kari Voutilainen, the 250-year-old brand leans more towards the limited, artisinal energy of an A. Lange & Söhne than spotlight natives like Rolex and Cartier, and for Chalamet to rock one so casually might indicate a changing of the tides for red carpet wristchecks.

One of the Most Important Historical Watchmakers Returns
One of the Most Important Historical Watchmakers Returns
 Urban Jürgensen is now American-owned and run by star Finnish watchmaker Kari Voutilainen

Chalamet’s deviation from dainty dress watches aside, the actor’s ensemble struck a far more familiar chord; working with elite celeb stylist Taylor McNeill, Chalamet has cultivated something of a downtown scenester meets born-and-bred NYC sports fanatic vibe in recent years (who could forget his lineup of massive outfits for the Knicks playoff run?) with his latest look following suit.

Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet at the 63rd New York Film Festival. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)
Getty Images for FLC

Chalamet rocked up a custom Givenchy by new-ish creative director Sarah Burton get-up that included sheeny leather bomber, black hoodie, wide-leg leather pants tucked into taupe, lugged military boots and a host of stand-out accessories; a black Marty Supreme dad hat embroidered with a stickman-esque logo — presumably imminent from the A24 merch store and all but guaranteed to sell out immediatelyrimless glasses courtesy of Chrome Hearts and the aforementioned UJ-2 on an aftermarket hi-vis contrast orange nylon strap.

Maybe it was the hair, or the new watch, but we immediately shortlisted the NYFF look for the wildest of the week…and for the slate of forthcoming awards. And the Oscar for biggest ‘fit goes to

More Like This

J.Crew lifestyle image on grey background
The J.Crew Midseason Sale Is Not To Be Missed
The Best New Menswear Releases This Week
The Best New Menswear Releases This Week
collage of prime big day deals on white background
The Best Early Prime Big Day Deals to Shop This Very Instant
collage of bike clothing and accessories on textured backgrounds
Meet the Cycling Gear We Can’t Live Without

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

Man playing cello
Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
James Bond gun
Why Would Amazon Remove All of James Bond’s Guns?
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man playing cello
Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
James Bond gun
Why Would Amazon Remove All of James Bond’s Guns?
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City

Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable

Carla Rockmore

TikTok’s Carrie Bradshaw Has Thoughts — And They’re About Your Outfit

J.Crew lifestyle image on grey background

The J.Crew Midseason Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week