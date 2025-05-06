F1 Fanboy Timothée Chalamet’s Stupid Rimless Sunglasses Rule, Unfortunately

If Timothée Chalamet has proven anything over the past few years, it’s that he has range. Not just with respect to his acting — although Hollywood’s golden boy has certainly proven his versatility with the likes of Dune and Wonka and A Complete Unknown — but in his propensity for getting off an absolutely fire and often completely unexpected ‘fit.

The examples of this stylistic prowess are many and varied. Who could forget Timmy’s recent press tour? Or his Haider Ackermann-designed Met Gala look a few years back? From the stick-sharpest of tailoring to baggy sweats and Knicks gear, Chalamet has proven that he can, and will, wear virtually anything…and somehow make it look badass in the process.

For his latest trick, Chalamet has morphed once again, this time into a high-octane, sports-loving scumbag bro — strictly sartorially speaking. Timmy showed out at this past weekend’s F1 Grand Prix (in Miami, naturally) positively dripped out in a branded race team top, some ultra-rare Levi’s x Chrome Heart denim (the estimated retail price starts around $18,000) and a yellow-gold Cartier Tank Louis Mini. Oh, and can’t forget Timbs.

Timothée Chalamet has touched down in the paddock. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) Getty Images

The wildest part? The ‘fit wasn’t even Chalamet’s biggest paddock flex. No, that would be the (sold-out) rimless Stüssy Simon shades adorning the Timbo-dome. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Uncut-Gems-meets-Central-Cee look is the hottest thing a man can wear; seeing Chalamet join in on the rimless wave was the final confirmation that slight square frames are indeed set up to be shades of the summer.

As mentioned, the specific Stüssy style in question is currently sold out, but we’ve identified a variety of similar rimless sports sunglasses for you to indulge your innermost F1 fanatic and generally catch a wave this summer. Shop the Timothée Chalamet-approved sunglasses style below.

