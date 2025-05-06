Leisure > Style

F1 Fanboy Timothée Chalamet’s Stupid Rimless Sunglasses Rule, Unfortunately

Timmy makes the case for the season's hottest accessory

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 6, 2025 11:15 am EDT
Timothée Chalamet
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 4: Timothée Chalamet walks in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2025 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

If Timothée Chalamet has proven anything over the past few years, it’s that he has range. Not just with respect to his acting — although Hollywood’s golden boy has certainly proven his versatility with the likes of Dune and Wonka and A Complete Unknown — but in his propensity for getting off an absolutely fire and often completely unexpected ‘fit.

The examples of this stylistic prowess are many and varied. Who could forget Timmy’s recent press tour? Or his Haider Ackermann-designed Met Gala look a few years back? From the stick-sharpest of tailoring to baggy sweats and Knicks gear, Chalamet has proven that he can, and will, wear virtually anything…and somehow make it look badass in the process.

For his latest trick, Chalamet has morphed once again, this time into a high-octane, sports-loving scumbag bro — strictly sartorially speaking. Timmy showed out at this past weekend’s F1 Grand Prix (in Miami, naturally) positively dripped out in a branded race team top, some ultra-rare Levi’s x Chrome Heart denim (the estimated retail price starts around $18,000) and a yellow-gold Cartier Tank Louis Mini. Oh, and can’t forget Timbs.

Timothée Chalamet has touched down in the paddock. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The wildest part? The ‘fit wasn’t even Chalamet’s biggest paddock flex. No, that would be the (sold-out) rimless Stüssy Simon shades adorning the Timbo-dome. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Uncut-Gems-meets-Central-Cee look is the hottest thing a man can wear; seeing Chalamet join in on the rimless wave was the final confirmation that slight square frames are indeed set up to be shades of the summer.

As mentioned, the specific Stüssy style in question is currently sold out, but we’ve identified a variety of similar rimless sports sunglasses for you to indulge your innermost F1 fanatic and generally catch a wave this summer. Shop the Timothée Chalamet-approved sunglasses style below.

Shop the Look

Ray-Ban RB3254 Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3254 Sunglasses
Buy Here : $168 $118
Balenciaga Hexagonal Sunglasses
Balenciaga Hexagonal Sunglasses
Buy Here : $460
Costa Del Mar Gulf Shore Sunglasses
Costa Del Mar Gulf Shore Sunglasses
Buy Here : $201

More Like This

Shinola The Duck 40mm; Furlan Marri Red Hunter Anniversary Piece;
The Best Watches of April
The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
Banana Republic
The Banana Republic Sale Includes Their Killer “The White Lotus” Collab
Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Looks
Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Looks

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty