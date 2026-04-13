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Canada Goose’s Haider Ackermann-Designed Sub-Label Just Dropped an Elite Spring Collection

Snow Goose is shedding its winter coat with a pastel-drenched capsule of lightweight designs

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 13, 2026 11:09 am EDT
Two models wearing Snow Goose clothing
Snow Goose, Canada Goose's Ackermann-designed sub-label, just dropped an elite spring/summer capsule
Tim Elkaim/Canada Goose

The Gist

Haider Ackermann's Snow Goose, Canada Goose's fashion-forward sub-label, has dropped a vibrant Spring/Summer 2026 collection that boldly redefines luxury performancewear for warm weather, emphasizing movement, lightness and a striking palette of nature-inspired hues. This dynamic capsule challenges the brand's cold-weather legacy, showcasing Ackermann's expansive creative vision.

Key Takeaways

  • Snow Goose is Canada Goose's sub-label, spearheaded by designer Haider Ackermann.
  • The Spring/Summer 2026 capsule shifts the brand's focus to warm-weather outdoor gear, utilizing technical materials for movement-primed designs.
  • The collection incorporates vivid, nature-inspired colors like azurite blue and sunset corals, a departure from standard technical apparel.

Even those familiar with the cult of Snow Goose — the new-ish, fashion-forward Canada Goose sub-label, booted up by Tom Ford designer Haider Ackermann as a visionary experiment for the billion-dollar luxury brand — might struggle to conceptualize what a summer collection from the diffusion could look like. After all, the brand’s legacy and reputation are firmly rooted in cold-weather outerwear, right down to the frigid-sounding name.

However, if there’s one thing to be gleaned from Ackermann’s relatively short time as Canada Goose’s creative director, it’s to never doubt the vision. From the outset, Ackermann has been challenging the narrative around what Canada Goose can be — a creative process that has included, among other things, Willie Nelson — and the latest installation of Snow Goose, a high-contrast, tonally evocative manifestation of warm-weather outdoor gear, might just be his most successful attempt yet.

While the ethos of insulation from shifting climates and unfriendly elements is clearly intact, the just-dropped Spring/Summer 2026 capsule is, for the most part, unexplored territory for the brand, centered around movement-primed, second skin-esque designs, a sort of athletic, energetic inverse of the brand’s classically bulky wares.

While it may not be centered around hardcore winter apparel, the dynamic capsule still leans into Canada Goose’s function-forward design codes: utilizing a variety of highly technical materials — weatherproof nylon blends, reflective quilting, soft cotton jersey — the collection of luxury performancewear includes lightweight rain jackets and windbreakers and warm-weather staples that blend sportswear and lifestyle aesthetics to sublime effect.

In a statement, Ackermann called the new installation a “quiet dialogue between protection and freedom,” suggesting that the season’s focus was dominated by movement, energy and lightness. “Colour holds a gentle tension, shifting, reflecting, coming alive with motion,” he wrote. “It is something both functional and expressive. A presence that isn’t concealed but confidently embraced.”

Ackermann isn’t overstating the importance of color in the collection. The variety of vivid, nature-inspired hues, ranging from soft, floral pinks and lavenders to aggressive cobalt blues — Snow Goose calls the specific shade “azurite” — to sunset corals, adds an extra dimension of contrast and detail and generally solidifies the capsule as an instant standout among the typical neutrals of highly technical apparel. 

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection is available to shop now at Canada Goose’s webstore and is available in select retail locations starting April 14. We’ve highlighted our favorite picks below; after all, this is one Snow Goose that’s ready for some serious sun.

Shop the Snow Goose Collection

Snow Goose by Canada Goose Mesa Tee – Iceberg
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Mesa Tee – Iceberg
Buy Here : $295
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Merge Jacket
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Merge Jacket
Buy Here : $1075
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Rove Short
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Rove Short
Buy Here : $250
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Ceres Top
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Ceres Top
Buy Here : $275
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Celestia Jacket Reflective
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Celestia Jacket Reflective
Buy Here : $1295
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Zephyr Pant
Snow Goose by Canada Goose Zephyr Pant
Buy Here : $595

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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