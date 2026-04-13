Canada Goose’s Haider Ackermann-Designed Sub-Label Just Dropped an Elite Spring Collection

Even those familiar with the cult of Snow Goose — the new-ish, fashion-forward Canada Goose sub-label, booted up by Tom Ford designer Haider Ackermann as a visionary experiment for the billion-dollar luxury brand — might struggle to conceptualize what a summer collection from the diffusion could look like. After all, the brand’s legacy and reputation are firmly rooted in cold-weather outerwear, right down to the frigid-sounding name.
However, if there’s one thing to be gleaned from Ackermann’s relatively short time as Canada Goose’s creative director, it’s to never doubt the vision. From the outset, Ackermann has been challenging the narrative around what Canada Goose can be — a creative process that has included, among other things, Willie Nelson — and the latest installation of Snow Goose, a high-contrast, tonally evocative manifestation of warm-weather outdoor gear, might just be his most successful attempt yet.
While the ethos of insulation from shifting climates and unfriendly elements is clearly intact, the just-dropped Spring/Summer 2026 capsule is, for the most part, unexplored territory for the brand, centered around movement-primed, second skin-esque designs, a sort of athletic, energetic inverse of the brand’s classically bulky wares.
While it may not be centered around hardcore winter apparel, the dynamic capsule still leans into Canada Goose’s function-forward design codes: utilizing a variety of highly technical materials — weatherproof nylon blends, reflective quilting, soft cotton jersey — the collection of luxury performancewear includes lightweight rain jackets and windbreakers and warm-weather staples that blend sportswear and lifestyle aesthetics to sublime effect.
In a statement, Ackermann called the new installation a “quiet dialogue between protection and freedom,” suggesting that the season’s focus was dominated by movement, energy and lightness. “Colour holds a gentle tension, shifting, reflecting, coming alive with motion,” he wrote. “It is something both functional and expressive. A presence that isn’t concealed but confidently embraced.”
Ackermann isn’t overstating the importance of color in the collection. The variety of vivid, nature-inspired hues, ranging from soft, floral pinks and lavenders to aggressive cobalt blues — Snow Goose calls the specific shade “azurite” — to sunset corals, adds an extra dimension of contrast and detail and generally solidifies the capsule as an instant standout among the typical neutrals of highly technical apparel.
The Spring/Summer 2026 collection is available to shop now at Canada Goose’s webstore and is available in select retail locations starting April 14. We’ve highlighted our favorite picks below; after all, this is one Snow Goose that’s ready for some serious sun.
Shop the Snow Goose Collection
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