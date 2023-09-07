Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

She Wants Something From This Reformation Sale. Trust Us.

Highly coveted dresses are up to 50% (!) off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated December 30, 2024 11:13 am
On-sale items at Reformation.
We'd highly encourage you to take advantage of this limited-time sale.
Reformation

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to treat the woman in your life, look no further than Reformation’s up to 70% off sale. It’s rare the that brand marks down its best-selling wares, so if you’re in need of a thoughtful gift sometime soon, we’d strongly recommend perusing this limited-time sale.

Reformation is our go-to source for dresses and other apparel she’ll actually want. That’s because the brand specializes in ultra-flattering, design-forward styles. Unfortunately, those highly coveted pieces can get extremely expensive (like upwards of $400 expensive), and a cute floral dress isn’t always within budget. This, obviously, is where you come in.

We know the holidays just happened, but Valentine’s Day always has a knack for sneaking up on us. So, if you’re feeling like being extra prepared this gifting February, consider perusing Reformation’s sale for quality, good-looking fashions she’ll absolutely adore.

If you need some guidance on what exactly to shop, see below. But if you trust your instincts you can shop all of the steep discounts here.

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation : $298 $149
Reformation Delanie Dress
Reformation Delanie Dress
Reformation : $178 $107
Reformation Rhett Dress
Reformation Rhett Dress
Reformation : $278 $139
Reformation Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation : $218 $131
Reformation Nikita Dress
Reformation Nikita Dress
Reformation : $248 $174
Reformation Holt Top
Reformation Holt Top
Reformation : $168 $84
Reformation Lucas Coat
Reformation Lucas Coat
Reformation : $428 $257

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

