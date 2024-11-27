This Is Your Annual Chance to Score Public Rec Athleisure on Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

No weekend spells savings quite like Black Friday — especially if you’re Public Rec. The athleisure brand, who makes some of the most comfortable pants around, throws its single sale of the year during the holiday festivities…which means, if you’ve been following us, that your only chance to grab Public Rec’s line-up of primo, ultra-cozy, office-ready apparel at a discount is right this second.

No need to panic — we’ve already done the legwork for you and rounded up all of Public Rec’s best athleisure and apparel for you below. From their swing-proof Dealmaker pants to their luxe waffle-weave hoodies, each and every item has been hand-selected and editor-vetted, and, much more importantly, all of it is currently 25% off. But not for long.

Public Rec Black Friday Sale