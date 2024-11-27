Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

This Is Your Annual Chance to Score Public Rec Athleisure on Sale

Public Rec's Black Friday sale is their only one of the year. Don't miss out.

By Carl Caminetti
November 27, 2024 1:32 pm
Public Rec Black Friday sale
This is your annual chance to snag Public Rec athleisure on sale.
Public Rec

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

No weekend spells savings quite like Black Friday — especially if you’re Public Rec. The athleisure brand, who makes some of the most comfortable pants around, throws its single sale of the year during the holiday festivities…which means, if you’ve been following us, that your only chance to grab Public Rec’s line-up of primo, ultra-cozy, office-ready apparel at a discount is right this second.

The InsideHook Guide to Black Friday Insanity
The InsideHook Guide to Black Friday Insanity
 Shop hundreds of deals on sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and more

No need to panic — we’ve already done the legwork for you and rounded up all of Public Rec’s best athleisure and apparel for you below. From their swing-proof Dealmaker pants to their luxe waffle-weave hoodies, each and every item has been hand-selected and editor-vetted, and, much more importantly, all of it is currently 25% off. But not for long.

Public Rec Black Friday Sale

Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Buy Here : $128 $96
Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?
Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?
 Are you more of a daymaker, or gamechanger?
Public Rec VIP Chinos
Public Rec VIP Chinos
Buy Here : $138 $104
Public Rec Go-To Polo
Public Rec Go-To Polo
Buy Here : $72 $54
Public Rec Courtside Crewneck
Public Rec Courtside Crewneck
Buy Here : $128 $96
Public Rec Gameday Joggers
Public Rec Gameday Joggers
Buy Here : $108 $81
Public Rec All Day Every Day Jacket
Public Rec All Day Every Day Jacket
Buy Here : $128 $96
Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Buy Here : $128 $96
Public Rec’s Dealmaker Pants Put in Work at the Office and the Golf Course
Public Rec’s Dealmaker Pants Put in Work at the Office and the Golf Course
 We tested the brand’s marquee silhouette at home and on the links to see just how versatile a pair of pants can be
Public Rec Fourth Quarter Zip
Public Rec Fourth Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $108 $81
Public Rec Daymaker Pants
Public Rec Daymaker Pants
Buy Here : $108 $81
Public Rec Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Public Rec Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Buy Here : $98 $74

More Like This

A sampling of the best Everlane Black Friday deals
Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Quality Basics at Everlane
Save 25% sitewide
Save on Jewelry at the Mejuri Black Friday Sale
A men's sweater that's on sale during the Paul Stuart Black Friday Sale
The 11 Best Deals From the Paul Stuart Black Friday Sale
Everything We’re Shopping From the Orvis Black Friday Sale
Everything We’re Shopping From the Orvis Black Friday Sale

Leisure > Style
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
These are the best Amazon Black Friday Deals
The Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Going Strong
NeueHouse, one of the best private members clubs in New York City
A Peek Inside the World of Exclusive New York Members Clubs
Many guys claim to have everything. There's still a gift out there for them.
15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A sampling of the best Everlane Black Friday deals

Now’s the Time to Stock Up on Quality Basics at Everlane

Public Rec Black Friday sale

This Is Your Annual Chance to Score Public Rec Athleisure on Sale

Cowboy Boots

These Real-Deal Ariat Cowboy Boots Make a Perfect, Unique Holiday Gift

Save 25% sitewide

Save on Jewelry at the Mejuri Black Friday Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear