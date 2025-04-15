Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.

Nike Life is trading in sportswear for chore coats and double-knee dungarees

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 15, 2025 10:48 am EDT
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
Nike

In a quick-hit retail market that crushes TikTok cores for breakfast, workwear is one of the few aesthetic bastions that’s actually stood the test of time. It makes perfect sense — the centuries-old style is about as functional as it gets, reinforced by stalwart pieces (see: chore coats, double-knee pants) that work for virtually every type of wardrobe and have generally become embedded in the bedrock of modern menswear.

Naturally, not all workwear is cut from the same cloth. There are the iconic American institutions, filled with names you most certainly recognize and garb men have trusted for decades — Carhartt, Dickies, even Wrangler. More recently, a spate of newer workwear brands, innovating on classic designs and redefining what workwear can look like have cropped up as competitors. Perhaps the best of the bunch and certainly the most surprising brand to see churning out hefty zip hoodies? That’d be Nike.

Yup, that Nike — having conquered the sportswear market, one of the biggest brands in the world is now coming for your double-knees with the introduction of Nike Life. Built around styles that skew railroad spikes over track spikes, the sub-label has been kicking around for a few seasons now, quietly churning out very un-Nike-like apparel: massive work trousers and flannel-lined barn coats and pre-distressed thermals.

This might be more polarizing if the resulting Nike Life product wasn’t so damn good, but unfortunately, both the quality and the general swagginess of rocking a swoosh on your chore coat are fully apparent. Utilizing primo materials — organic cotton, heavy twill, even toasty wool blends — and techniques like triple-needle stitched seams for improved durability, the Nike Life stock is a cut above your Dri-FIT average sportswear.

Nike Life
Detailing on Nike Life apparel.
Nike

The current Nike Life stock includes a variety of lightweight jackets, tops and carpenter pants, and is available to shop now at Nike’s webstore. Shop top Nike Life picks below, or find the entire collection here.

Shop Nike Life

Nike Life Chore Coat
Nike Life Chore Coat
Buy Here : $150 $106

Cut roomy from a tough-as-nails cotton twill and finished with reinforced triple-needle stitched seams, this Nike Chore Coat is just as viable as its true workwear counterparts.

Nike Life Carpenter Pants
Nike Life Carpenter Pants
Buy Here : $140

Really great for swinging hammers. Even better for swinging by your local coffee spot.

Nike Life Oxford Shirt
Nike Life Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $110

Finally, swoosh you can wear to staff meetings.

Nike Life Chamois Double-Knee Pants
Nike Life Chamois Double-Knee Pants
Buy Here : $155 $101

Double the knee, double the fun. Phil Knight said that.

Nike Life Full-Zip Unlined Jacket
Nike Life Full-Zip Unlined Jacket
Buy Here : $175

Your Carhartt hoodie could never.

