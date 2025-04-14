L.L. Bean Japan Makes Its Long-Awaited American Debut

As much as hot dogs or baseball, L.L. Bean is an American institution. The retailer’s iconic wares — and there are many, from their field coat to the classic Bean Boot — have become an integral part of the Americana wardrobe over the better part of a century; the brand itself is virtually synonymous with an entire state.

All of which to say, you’d be forgiven for being unaware of L.L. Bean Japan. While the international iteration isn’t a household name here in the States, enthusiasts know that the ties and affinity between L.L. Bean and Japan run deep. Nearly 30 years ago, Tokyo, of all places, was chosen as the location for the first-ever L.L. Bean retail store outside of Maine, following a boom in demand from the ivy-appreciating Japanese consumer.

In the years that have followed, L.L. Bean has built a cult following, both domestically and internationally, on the back of ivy-inspired staples, innovative Japanese design and, more recently, city boy-esque exclusives only available in Japan, much to the American fashion savant’s chagrin. That is, until this past weekend.

For the first time ever, L.L. Bean Japan made the pilgrimage back home, with a duo of pop-up shops in Brooklyn and Los Angeles that offered the distinct privilege of purchasing Japan-exclusive L.L. Bean stock.

The capsule of more than 20 styles and colorways were available for in-person purchase; stock included a host of standout pieces like the Prospect Harbor Field Coat — an oversized, boxier, summer weight cousin of the barn coat — and Bean’s Catalog Short-Sleeve Tee, which features an ultra-boxy fit and archival catalogue graphics.

“L.L. Bean Japan Edition takes from the true DNA of L.L. Bean — it’s the classic ’90s design codes that so many people are familiar with, but through the Japanese lens,” says Amanda Hannah, L.L.Bean’s Head of Brand Engagement and External Communications. “You’ll see more minimalistic style, oversized style. The trend details are very different than what you will see in the U.S. — everything from a drop shoulder to a barrel fit.”

According to Hannah, there are currently no future pop-ups planned for L.L. Bean Japan Edition, So if you missed out, you’ll have to content yourself with imagery from the very ’90s lookbook…or, start looking for an international proxy.

