Let Paul Stuart sort out your suede this spring.

Here at InsideHook, we talk about transitional outerwear a lot. You might even say we’re obsessed with it. And for good reason (at least, we think so). The right layer is the difference between a comfortable day and a chilly one, yes, but moreso, an opportunity to add a whole new dimension of color, texture and depth to an otherwise simple spring look.

Given its lightweight properties and general longevity, suede is a particularly smart investment this time of year, especially when it comes from Paul Stuart. The brand’s premium outerwear skews sartorial over trendy — always the way to go with timeless profiles — and is cut from superior suede for an ultra-luxe end product that you’ll wear for decades.

The brand’s new spring season of suede offerings is particularly strong, with tons of funky colors and inventive cuts that offer something for virtually every guy on the menswear spectrum. To help guide you, we’ve lined up three perfect spring suede jackets, along with some complementary clothing to nail the look. Find our guide to Paul Stuart suede below.

Shop Paul Stuart Suede

Wear It With: Paul Stuart Cotton Pique Polo with Denim Collar, Paul Stuart Garment Washed Denim Trouser

Hear us when we say that a suede bomber should be your go-to outerwear this spring. It’s just substantial enough to keep cooler temps at bay, plays excellently with other seasonal staples and generally ensures that you look like a cool guy about town.

Wear It With: Paul Stuart Linen Logo Sport Shirt, Paul Stuart Striped Cotton Blend Drawstring Seersucker Trousers

Spring weather means an abundance of room to play with colors, and, much more importantly, fabrics. Mixing a soft suede with linen or seersucker (or both, if you’re feeling brave) can be a great way to switch things up without losing layers or overheating.

Wear It With: Paul Stuart Linen & Cotton Knitted Shirt, Paul Stuart Summer Breeze Dress Trouser

A leather-detailed, blush pink suede jacket is exactly the kind of style swerve that makes spring dressing so enjoyable. Pair with soft basics — a proper dress trouser and a button-through polo, for instance — for a sharp look that’s anything but stuffy.