From Our EIC: Is There a Difference Between a Spring Jacket and a Fall Jacket?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ok, so this is something I’ve been thinking about for a very long time, and I don’t know that I’ve ever tried to explain it, except maybe to my wife, who was probably politely listening and nodding along but secretly wishing I would stop talking: What is the difference between a spring jacket and a fall jacket?

Both are meant for shoulder seasons, when the weather is ostensibly neither too hot nor too cold. This alone would lead you to believe, then, that they are one and the same. And, sure, if you’re not inclined to own quite as many jackets as I am, you could certainly get away with having one that pulls double duty — a nice navy chore coat would probably be the most obvious choice.

But I always think about it in this very specific way, where I factor in not only the current weather, but which way the weather is headed. During fall, I think of it as a journey from lightweight pants and short-sleeve shirts toward sweaters and heavy coats, so it’s very much about adding things — specifically length and texture. Consider something like the classic Barbour Bedale, which hits just below the hip and features a corduroy collar and a flannel lining. It is as fall as fall can be, the first step toward the parkas and pea coats in your not-too-distant future.

For spring, though, it’s the opposite. You’re nearing the end of a long, cold winter, with eyes toward summer. So you start taking away those very same things you excitedly added back in October, until you find yourself in your backyard, wearing shorts and a T-shirt with your feet up on your patio table as you drink a beer and grill. Your first step down that road is to remove a shorter jacket in a more basic fabric. Just about the only area where you’ll want to consider adding anything is when it comes to color. The perfect example, then, in pretty much all ways, would be James Dean’s iconic red Baracuta G9 Harrington.

But that’s far from your only option. Here, I’ve chosen five jackets that will start you on your journey toward summer.

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Trucker Jacket Whether you’re bold enough to rock the Canadian tuxedo look or you opt to pair it with some nice laid-back chinos or 5-pockets, the denim jacket is a damn-near essential item in any man’s wardrobe. The classic Levi’s trucker jacket can be had for well under $100 if you know where to look, but I prefer this PRL number, which happens to fit me just right. Even more so than with other garments, fit is very much king when it comes to denim jackets, so don’t hesitate to try a bunch. buy here: $183

Alex Mill Garmet Dyed Work Jacket We recommend the Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work jacket constantly around here, and for good reason. It’s a durable, timeless piece that comes in a ton of colors and can work in a huge range of situations. Yes, it’s a little longer than I’ve recommended elsewhere, but only slightly. And the red color shown here feels perfect for the season. buy here: $225

Wallace & Barnes Lightweight Canvas Work Jacket Perhaps you’re looking for something a little more understated that still nods to the season. You could do much worse than this handsome canvas jacket from J.Crew sub-label Wallace & Barnes, in a very nice medium shade of green. The plaid lining is reminiscent of the classic Harrington, and the corduroy collar lends it a slightly dressier look. buy here: $218

Alex Crane Alta French Linen Blazer On the days that call for something a bit more dressed up than the other items on this list, consider a lightweight blazer like this one from Alex Crane. Over a T-shirt or your favorite OCBD, it makes for a slightly elevated look that doesn’t venture into stuffy territory. buy here: $285

Levi’s Polk Jacket What we have here is a boxy and slightly cropped workwear jacket that’s super functional and subtly very stylish. And at just over $100, why not? buy here: $108