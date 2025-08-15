Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: It’s Officially Brown Shoe Season

From leather to suede and derby to loafer

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
August 15, 2025 2:22 pm EDT
Tis the season.
Earlier this week, I wrapped up the second of two family vacations we’d planned for the summer, and aside from a quick three-day trip out to California for work next week, that’s it, I’m staying put and officially getting ready for back-to-school season.

My 10-year-old already picked out her backpack, and my 15-year-old is panicking about having to finish her summer reading assignment (she’s “cooked,” she says), so as far as I’m concerned, it’s basically fall.

What Do Celebs Have in Common? Love for These Leather Shoes.
 Magnanni’s dress shoes have quietly dominated the red carpet, with celebs like Seth Rogen and Jake Gyllenhaal repping the footwear

And what does that mean? Well, contrary to what this wildly idiotic article would have you believe, it means that it’s time to start wearing brown shoes. Whether you’re talking leather or suede, derby or loafer, it’s the perfect time to start reintroducing the warm, rich colors of the coming season. Here are five I’ve got my eye on.

I recently bought a pair of Bostons in dark brown waxed leather, and I fear it was a mistake. I should have opted for the more ubiquitous suede, but I was afraid I would immediately ruin them. I’ve been seeing the Londons quite a bit lately, and I’m a fan of the slightly tweaked design. Considering an exchange.

Buy Here : $180
Even as Astorflex has grown in prominence due to their close relationship with Huckberry over the past few years, none of their silhouettes have quite done it for me. But I’m very into their new moc-toe derby, which strikes a nice balance between the Paraboot Michael and the classic Clarks Wallabee.

Buy Here : $270
The closest I actually get to hiking is…not at all close to hiking, actually, but what can I say? I was just out in Denver for a few days, so I’ve got hiking boots on the brain. Perfect for running errands, raking leaves, drinking Oktoberfests, etc.

Buy Here : $190
I’m a huge fan of Mr P.’s Lucien silhouette for its extreme versatility — the ease with which it can be worn casually with jeans and an Oxford or dressed up with some flannel trousers and a blazer.

Buy Here : $425
For my money, the brown penny loafer is perhaps the most classically autumnal shoe of them all, and this version from Blackstock & Weber is pretty much perfect, with its slightly chunky sole and pebble-grain leather.

Buy Here : $425

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

