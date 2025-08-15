From Our EIC: It’s Officially Brown Shoe Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Earlier this week, I wrapped up the second of two family vacations we’d planned for the summer, and aside from a quick three-day trip out to California for work next week, that’s it, I’m staying put and officially getting ready for back-to-school season.

My 10-year-old already picked out her backpack, and my 15-year-old is panicking about having to finish her summer reading assignment (she’s “cooked,” she says), so as far as I’m concerned, it’s basically fall.

And what does that mean? Well, contrary to what this wildly idiotic article would have you believe, it means that it’s time to start wearing brown shoes. Whether you’re talking leather or suede, derby or loafer, it’s the perfect time to start reintroducing the warm, rich colors of the coming season. Here are five I’ve got my eye on.

Birkenstock London I recently bought a pair of Bostons in dark brown waxed leather, and I fear it was a mistake. I should have opted for the more ubiquitous suede, but I was afraid I would immediately ruin them. I’ve been seeing the Londons quite a bit lately, and I’m a fan of the slightly tweaked design. Considering an exchange. Buy Here : $180

Astorflex Artflex Derby Even as Astorflex has grown in prominence due to their close relationship with Huckberry over the past few years, none of their silhouettes have quite done it for me. But I’m very into their new moc-toe derby, which strikes a nice balance between the Paraboot Michael and the classic Clarks Wallabee. Buy Here : $270

Danner Skyridge Lightweight Hiking Boot The closest I actually get to hiking is…not at all close to hiking, actually, but what can I say? I was just out in Denver for a few days, so I’ve got hiking boots on the brain. Perfect for running errands, raking leaves, drinking Oktoberfests, etc. Buy Here : $190

Mr P. Lucien Derby Shoes I’m a huge fan of Mr P.’s Lucien silhouette for its extreme versatility — the ease with which it can be worn casually with jeans and an Oxford or dressed up with some flannel trousers and a blazer. Buy Here : $425

Blackstock & Weber Ellis Penny Loafer For my money, the brown penny loafer is perhaps the most classically autumnal shoe of them all, and this version from Blackstock & Weber is pretty much perfect, with its slightly chunky sole and pebble-grain leather. Buy Here : $425