What Do Celebs Have in Common? Love for These Leather Shoes.

From exclusive parties to F&F investing rounds to hair transplants lightyears beyond the average procedures, there’s little question that’s celebrity status secures a level of access, and perhaps more importantly, taste most regular guys could only dream off. It’s for that reason that we tend to take notice whenever A-listers flock to emulatable apparel; from Percival knit polos to Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, big names have put us onto some serious menswear game in the past.

The latest Hollywood obsession to take note of? That would be Magnanni. A host of the Spanish footwear brand’s shoes have been popping up all across celeb circuit — red carpets, press junkets, late-night shows and the like — as of late on the feet of some of menswear’s biggest steppers.

Case in point: Seth Rogen is a longtime fan of the brand’s leather derbies, as is Jake Gyllenhaal. Jude Law rocked a pair of the brand’s sheeny black dress shoes at the Met Gala. The list goes on….even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been spotted in a pair.

This may be the first you’re hearing of the brand, but Magnanni is the definition of “true to this, not new to this.” Founded over 70 years ago in Almansa, Spain, the multi-generational, family-owned operation has been producing leather footwear for decades with a commitment to the small-batch craft and “handcrafted excellence” that borders on obsessive.

This dedication to quality extends to their entire range of offerings; each pair is purportedly designed with an emphasis on care and craft. Such is the case with the Lécera Suede Loafers, a Venetian style slip-on made from premium suede and constructed with the brand’s mobile Línea Flex construction. There’s also the bar-to-boardroom Lanai, with a hefty sole and a premium leather upper that makes the work day a piece of cake.

Artisian leather footwear doesn’t come cheap. Most Magnanni styles will admittedly run you a few hundred bucks, but given the craftsmanship, materials and generally smart vibes of the footwear, we’re inclined to suggest that they’re worth the splurge. Check out the full range of Maganni’s offerings here.