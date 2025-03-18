Consider the Quilted Sweatshirt. Specifically, This One From Orvis.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We all have that sweatshirt we reach for first. You know the one. It’s the hoodie you grab when it’s 6 a.m. and you take your dog out to pee. Or maybe it’s a fleece, which you toss on when you run out to get a cold brew on Sunday. It’s the layer you wear to your kid’s soccer game or your own weekly night of pick-up basketball. You maybe even forgot what brand it is, because the brand isn’t the point. The point is it’s a dependable zip-up or pullover that meets the trifecta of comfort, versatility and looking put together enough that you can leave the house.

Admittedly not the sexiest piece of clothing in your closet, but arguably one of the most worn. For me, I’ll take a classic cotton sweatshirt over a polyester fleece any day, and more specifically, I tend to gravitate towards a pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket. Recently though, I was introduced to an option I never considered before: the quilted sweatshirt. Specifically, the Outdoor Quilted 1/4-Snap Sweatshirt from Orvis.

The magic here is in the quilted detailing that covers the sweatshirt, all the way around the back and down the sleeves. I love the look of it, like I pulled a blanket off the bed in a cabin up north and draped it around my shoulders while sipping coffee in an Adirondack chair and someone just sewed me up inside it. But the stitching here isn’t just for the outdoorsy vibes — it keeps polyester insulation in place between two layers of super soft cotton jersey.

Yes, this quarter-snap is insulated, but it’s far from technical. There’s no moisture wicking or secret pockets or waist cinching. There are four button snaps up the collar, but they’re too far apart to block serious chill. Orvis isn’t trying to replace any of your jackets with this sweatshirt. Instead, they’re offering an upgrade for your basics.

What I Love

When I reviewed the Orvis Perfect Flannel, I was impressed with the weight of the cotton they chose, as it was hefty enough to legitimately serve as a light jacket. In this Quilted Sweatshirt, I love their fabric choice for the opposite reason: the cotton jersey is insanely comfortable, which makes it an absolute delight to wear — mucking around the house on weekends, huddling inside after cold plunging in my local frozen lake — but it’s the opposite of hardwearing. I haven’t tested this hypothesis myself, but I’m convinced that some friendly backyard football tackles would rip a hole in this softie. (At least one customer review on the Orvis site noted an errant tree branch tore open the cotton shell.) So toss on a tougher outer layer if you’re planning on getting scuffed up.

L.L. Bean makes a similar style to this, but I prefer the Orvis design for a couple reasons. First, and somewhat counterintuitively, I’m glad Orvis skipped the pockets. The quilted design looks better without the kangaroo pouch, and if I need the storage, I’ll just layer it with an actual jacket. But their simplified silhouette doesn’t mean the brand skipped the fun design touches. On the yellow version I’ve been wearing, there’s green lining inside the collar, orange detailing between that polyester fabric and the cotton shell, and a braided locker loop, which all help elevate this streamlined pullover to something more versatile than loungewear.

What You Might Not Love

The current color range is going to be a hit or miss for you. The aloe (green), bluestone (light blue), pilsner (yellow) and true navy hues seem right on the money for the stereotypical Orvis customer, but might not win any new fans to the brand. I think most people could stand to work more green into their wardrobe, though.

In terms of sizing, I was once again frustrated by the lack of consistency at Orvis. I’m a medium in their Barn Coat, but a large in their flannels, so I opted for a large here too (as a 5’11” guy), which was a mistake. I should have gone for a medium, since this is a boxier style, which would have been perfect for layering underneath a coat.

Final Thoughts

The Outdoor Quilted 1/4-Snap Sweatshirt isn’t revolutionary, no matter what the “1,500 5-star reviews” say. And despite the “Outdoor” label in its name, it’s not a tough layer, either. This is a plush, cozy sweatshirt that might just become your default pullover whenever the button-ups are put away for the day. If Orvis modernized their color options a bit, I’m convinced lots more guys would swap their plain cotton hoodies for the allure of this quilted sweatshirt.