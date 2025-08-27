No Bode, No Problem? Nike’s Astrograbber Is Getting a Much-Requested Reissue.



On paper, the success of an archival Nike sneaker made over by Emily Bode Aujla’s cult label Bode seemed like a forgone conclusion. But even with a decades-long history of churning out killer collabs, no one could have predicted the pure fervor around Astrograbber.

The original Astrograbber revival, a clean monochrome pack featuring luxe leather and shoe charms, sold out in mere seconds, with follow-up colorways similarly disappearing in the blink of an eye. The shoe was spotted on the feet of heavy hitters like Kaia Gerber and chef-turned-underwear-model Jeremy Allen White.

Now, the Astrograbber is returning, this time for the masses. The spiritual successor to the iconic Waffle Trainer has earned itself a trio of general release colorways; with less fanfare than one might expect for a launch nearly half a century in the making, Nike quietly dropped the pack of pastoral-hued kicks on their SNKRS platform on Tuesday.

The just-dropped cohort of Astrograbbers include three distinctive options, featuring a warm “Soft Yellow/Black” and sky blue “Aluminum/Soft Yellow,” with the woodsy “Fir/Phantom” rounding out the drop. The tonal colorways are a notable departure from the Bode versions, which leaned on classic sport-leaning shades.

Originally released in the ‘70s as a turf alternative to Bill Bowerman’s newly minted “waffle” sole, the new iteration of the Astrograbber features the same torpedo-esque shape, micro-lug waffle outsole and heritage branding as the OG model, with the main notable upgrades to the sneaker present in the form of a premium nubuck leather upper.

The trio of Nike Astrograbber sneakers retail at $135 (significantly less than what you’ll currently pay for the original Bode collab) and are available for purchase now on Nike’s SNKRS platform and across various stocklists. You’ll want to hurry — they may be a general release, but expect these to fly off (virtual) shelves just as quickly as the original drop did.