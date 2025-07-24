Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Sunglasses, Watches and Nike Runners

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 24, 2025 4:18 pm EDT
From Nike to Puma, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nike announces their new Metcon 10, Breitling drops an NFL-inspired watch and A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban continue creative genius.

Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky The Next Generation Collection
Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky The Next Generation Collection

Our favorite celebrity creative director has another surprise in store for us. Ray-Ban and A$AP Rocky just launched The Next Generation Collection. It consists of three redesigned styles — the styles — Ultra
Wrap 001, Ultra Wrap 002 and Ultra Wrap 003. The collection will be hyper-futuristic with frames that give off storm trooper meets Ready Player One.

shop here
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10

A decade on, Nike’s Metcon is getting its ninth reboot — and it might be the best one yet. New tweaks to the formula include ReactX foam, a reengineered Hyperlift plate and a sticker outsole for maximum grips on maximum lifts. Surprise — it generally rules.

read more here
Breitling <strong>Classic Avi Chronograph 42 Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Limited Edition</strong>
Breitling Classic Avi Chronograph 42 Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Limited Edition

Breitling is here to remind you that the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with a commemorative chronopgrah. Limited to just 59 pieces in celebration of the 59th Super Bowl, the watch is designed with celebratory details, including a dial in the team’s signature midnight green and the Eagles logo on the 9 o’clock subdial. We’re sure some diehard Birds fan will shell out 21 grand for this limited-edition timepiece.

buy here: $21,000
Puma x Reigning Champ Golf Collection
Puma x Reigning Champ Golf Collection

In wake of the Open Championship, golf apparel collabs continue to go live. And honestly, we’re more than okay with that. Next up is this limited-edition drop from Puma x Reigning Champ, which is seasonally named “Field to Fairway.” The aim of the gear is to be cross-functional and allow consumers to traverse from sport to sport with ease. Plus, it was modeled by pro golfer Rickie Fowler, so it’s definitely legit.

shop here
TJB Artist Series Knives
TJB Artist Series Knives

Knives are kind of a big deal around IH HQ, so the fact that this one from The James Brand is our go-to for opening nearly every package that lands on our desks says a lot. Now, thanks to TJB’s Artist Series (this one featuring Moblow), our trusty blade has a sharp new look to match. The Folsom isn’t too hard on the eyes either.

shop here

