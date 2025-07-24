In wake of the Open Championship, golf apparel collabs continue to go live. And honestly, we’re more than okay with that. Next up is this limited-edition drop from Puma x Reigning Champ, which is seasonally named “Field to Fairway.” The aim of the gear is to be cross-functional and allow consumers to traverse from sport to sport with ease. Plus, it was modeled by pro golfer Rickie Fowler, so it’s definitely legit.