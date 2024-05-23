Leisure > Style

Mr Porter’s Memorial Day Sale is Menswear Madness

Take 50% off top brands like Zegna, Brunello Cucinelli and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 23, 2024 1:10 pm
Mr Porter Memorial Day Sale
Save up to 50% on top brands at the Mr Porter Memorial Day Sale.
As a menswear-forward publication, we here at InsideHook are always on the prowl for fire deals and sales, often at the expense of our personal sanity (also: our wallets). This is particularly true when it comes to U.K.-based retailer Mr Porter and the positively gargantuan Memorial Day sale — featuring nearly 300 pages and over 17,000 items from top designer brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Zegna, Mr P and more at up to 50% off, it’s a lot to chew on, even for the most dedicated of Rick Owens heads or bargain hunters.

Nevertheless, we’ve persisted and parsed the majority of the Mr Porter Memorial Day sale so that you don’t have to. From tens of thousands of items, we’ve found ten total steals that stand out from the rest in their ability to transform your summer wardrobe, rarity of discount or simply because of an exceptionally excellent value proposition. There are slick suiting and trendy shorts, some rugged boots and even a french tee. Whatever you’re searching for, the best of the best is waiting for you below. Have the willpower to check out the entirety of the Mr Porter Memorial Day sale for yourself? Click here. And god bless you.

Shop the Sale

Miles Leon Cotton Cardigan
Miles Leon Cotton Cardigan
Mr Porter : $630$252

Think of this as your Elordi cardigan.

R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Suede Chelsea Boots
R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Suede Chelsea Boots
Mr Porter : $540$324

Aussie bootmakers R.M.William’s signature Craftsman has slowly become the standard for Chelseas everywhere, and now they can be yours for over $200 off, and in an exclusive colorway, no less.

Le 17 Septembre Gurkha Straight-Leg Pleated Woven Shorts
Le 17 Septembre Gurkha Straight-Leg Pleated Woven Shorts
Mr Porter : $275$138

A longer inseam, a multitude of pleats, a cinching gurkha-style belt — yup, these shorts from Korean label Le 17 Septembre have it all.

Officine Creative Full-Grain Leather Derby Shoes
Officine Creative Full-Grain Leather Derby Shoes
Mr Porter : $765$383

These derbies were made for stomping.

Mr. P Garment-Dyed Cotton-Twill Blazer
Mr. P Garment-Dyed Cotton-Twill Blazer
Mr Porter : $340$136

Mr Porter’s in-house label, Mr P., has a penchant for making very wearable garments, and this rugged twill blazer is no different. Wear with your most causal pair of jeans or your dressiest chinos.

Sunspel Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Sunspel Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Mr Porter : $95$67

Tres chíc!

Veja Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh and Suede Sneakers
Veja Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh and Suede Sneakers
Mr Porter : $160$96

Shake off the Samba fatigue with a pair of poppy new Veja trainers.

A.P.C. Martin Straight-Leg Jeans
A.P.C. Martin Straight-Leg Jeans
Mr Porter : $295$207

The classic fashion jean, dressed down in a summer light wash and nearly $100 off.

Onia Air Convertible-Collar Striped Woven Shirt
Onia Air Convertible-Collar Striped Woven Shirt
Mr Porter : $90$63

Camp Collar shirts simply refuse to die. We believe this is a very good thing — just take a look at Onia’s stripy weave.

Polo Ralph Lauren Merton Leather Boat Shoes
Polo Ralph Lauren Merton Leather Boat Shoes
Mr Porter : $140$98

Haven’t you heard? Boat shoes are so back.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

