Mr Porter’s Memorial Day Sale is Menswear Madness

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As a menswear-forward publication, we here at InsideHook are always on the prowl for fire deals and sales, often at the expense of our personal sanity (also: our wallets). This is particularly true when it comes to U.K.-based retailer Mr Porter and the positively gargantuan Memorial Day sale — featuring nearly 300 pages and over 17,000 items from top designer brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Zegna, Mr P and more at up to 50% off, it’s a lot to chew on, even for the most dedicated of Rick Owens heads or bargain hunters.

Nevertheless, we’ve persisted and parsed the majority of the Mr Porter Memorial Day sale so that you don’t have to. From tens of thousands of items, we’ve found ten total steals that stand out from the rest in their ability to transform your summer wardrobe, rarity of discount or simply because of an exceptionally excellent value proposition. There are slick suiting and trendy shorts, some rugged boots and even a french tee. Whatever you’re searching for, the best of the best is waiting for you below. Have the willpower to check out the entirety of the Mr Porter Memorial Day sale for yourself? Click here. And god bless you.

Shop the Sale

Think of this as your Elordi cardigan.

Aussie bootmakers R.M.William’s signature Craftsman has slowly become the standard for Chelseas everywhere, and now they can be yours for over $200 off, and in an exclusive colorway, no less.

A longer inseam, a multitude of pleats, a cinching gurkha-style belt — yup, these shorts from Korean label Le 17 Septembre have it all.

These derbies were made for stomping.

Mr Porter’s in-house label, Mr P., has a penchant for making very wearable garments, and this rugged twill blazer is no different. Wear with your most causal pair of jeans or your dressiest chinos.

Tres chíc!

Shake off the Samba fatigue with a pair of poppy new Veja trainers.

The classic fashion jean, dressed down in a summer light wash and nearly $100 off.

Camp Collar shirts simply refuse to die. We believe this is a very good thing — just take a look at Onia’s stripy weave.

Haven’t you heard? Boat shoes are so back.