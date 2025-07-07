Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

We Chatted With Chace Crawford About His New Comfort-Driven Fashion Brand

“The Boys” star on American Dream Clubhouse, his sharp new line of polos, tees and athletic wares

By Kirk Miller
July 7, 2025 11:48 am EDT
"The Boys" star Chace Crawford showing off his new American Dream Clubhouse line
"The Boys" star Chace Crawford showing off his new American Dream Clubhouse line
American Dream Clubhouse

Chace Crawford’s biggest style problem of the last few years was finding a good t-shirt. Thankfully, the star of Prime Video’s superhero satire The Boys (and well-remembered for his long-running role on Gossip Girl) had a solution: Start his own brand. Launched in just more than a year’s time, American Dream Clubhouse is a comfort-driven, understated but stylish (and breathable!) line of everyday staples that work nicely at the office, in transit or on the golf course. 

“I didn’t want this line to be for guys who are on Net-a-Porter every other day and overthinking their fashion choices,” Crawford tells me during a Zoom call early in June. “I wanted something for guys to look sharp but also have it be functional and made to move.” 

In spite of the brand’s relatively quick launch, Crawford has heavily invested his time and energy in ADC. “I’m a realist. I knew how difficult doing something like this could be,” he says. “But I didn’t know what I didn’t know. [Laughs] This has been kind of like jumping out of the airplane and building the parachute on the way down.” 

How did The Deep build a clothing brand? We asked. (And for the record, Crawford’s favorite pieces are the Legacy Short Sleeve Split Hem tee and mint-colored Momentum hoodie.) 

polo and hoodie from American Dream Clubhouse
Two highlights of American Dream Clubhouse: The Heritage Polo and the Momentum hoodie
American Dream Clubhouse

For Crawford, Building a Fashion Brand Was New Territory

Crawford got the ball rolling on his brand quickly, partially inspired to branch out during the recent Hollywood strikes. “It’s been about a year,” he says. “That’s a pretty quick turnaround to have a fully-fledged line. I jumped into this a bit like I did acting in my teens.”

Crawford’s put in the work, including attending last year’s Magic Las Vegas, where he made some key relationships with manufacturers. “I’m not going to half-ass this,” he says. “It’s about showing up and building relationships — when you show up, people in the business are more excited to give you resources and attention. Even now, between acting, I have meetings three times a week and I’m on call all the time.” 

The Brand Is Comfortable but Not “Athleisure”

“It’s a bit more sophisticated,” Crawford says. “I wanted to create an all-in-one stop for brands I grew up [wearing], like Calvin Klein or Tommy Hilfiger, where the fit was dialed in perfectly.” For the actor, that process started with tees and polos. “I just couldn’t find high-quality T-shirts,” he adds. “All the ones I was buying were pretty expensive for how quickly they deteriorated, even without drying them. So I wanted to create my own.” 

The Highlight Is the Polo

Particularly, the tipped-collar Heritage Polo, a three-button design crafted from a modal-cotton-polyester-elastane blend that’s incredibly comfortable and breathable (yours truly already bought two). “After T-shirts, I wanted to move into polos,” Crawford says. “We created four separate types — solids, some with buttons, some buttonless. I’m a golfer and I really like printed golf polos, so we designed a few with our patterns as well.”

All ADC garments share a common thread: They travel well. “It’s all guys on the move,” Crawford says. “I fly a lot, so I didn’t want shirts that wrinkle easily. These have a structure to them.”

Chace Crawford, Susan Heyward, Tomer Capone, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Colby Minifie, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Nathan Mitchell and Jack Quaid attend "The Boys" FYC Brunch on May 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Crawford (far left) with the cast of “The Boys” this past May
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

Crawford’s Worked With Some Sharp-Dressed Dudes

The best-dressed person Crawford’s ever worked with? “Jesse Usher has always been well dressed,” he says. “Ed Westbrook for sure. Any of the Brits I’ve worked with. And now, my buddy Sebastian Stan is probably the most stylized in my friend group.” 

Take It From a Woman: What to Wear When It’s Uncomfortably Hot
Take It From a Woman: What to Wear When It’s Uncomfortably Hot
 Look cool, stay cool

Dressing as The Deep Can Have Its Challenges

On The Boys, Crawford plays The Deep, a loose Aquaman parody who’s both a despicable person and painfully wrong about his intellect (or lack of). “The worst you can say to me is, ‘Oh, you’re just playing yourself,’” he says. “In the end, we’re just making fun of this guy. He’s so not self-aware. I play the comedy up a bit, I think more than they thought I was going to.” 

Stylish in person, Crawford is stuck on set in a rather unfashionable green aquatic outfit. “When you’re outside in the sun, it’s basically a wetsuit,” he says. “When you’re inside and in a studio and it’s air conditioned, it’s fine. Anthony Starr [who plays Homelander] has it worse. It’s like a mummy costume for him.” 

His role as The Deep also makes for an interesting juxtaposition on Crawford’s Instagram (3.4 million followers), which oscillates between Crawford’s more fashionable side and his hilarious, in-character “ Deep Thoughts” from his superhero role. “Social media is such a foreign concept for me,” he says. “So my fallback is to be funny, especially since my character is always going to be in that same costume.” 

More Like This

Amazon Prime Day style deals.
The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here
Mr Porter Sale
The Mr Porter Sale Just Kicked Into Menswear Overdrive
Huckberry Sale
The Huckberry Sale Is Going All-American Mode
Vuori’s End-of-Season Sale Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Performance Apparel
Vuori’s End-of-Season Sale Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Performance Apparel

Leisure > Style
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
These are the best watches of the past month.
The Best Watches of June 2025
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
Skin Divers Watches
11 of the Best Skin Diver Watches on the Market Today
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in "The Bear" wearing a look from RRL
The Menswear Move From “The Bear” That Just Makes Sense
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July

Recommended

Suggested for you

The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
These are the best watches of the past month.
The Best Watches of June 2025
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
Skin Divers Watches
11 of the Best Skin Diver Watches on the Market Today
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in "The Bear" wearing a look from RRL
The Menswear Move From “The Bear” That Just Makes Sense
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

"The Boys" star Chace Crawford showing off his new American Dream Clubhouse line

We Chatted With Chace Crawford About His New Comfort-Driven Fashion Brand

Amazon Prime Day style deals.

The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here

From Timex to Absolut, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Speakers, Jonathan Bailey Shades and Heritage Watches

Mr Porter Sale

The Mr Porter Sale Just Kicked Into Menswear Overdrive

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week