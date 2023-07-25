Leisure > Style

The Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Is Back to Grant All Your Preparatory Wishes

At least you can dress like you own property in Southampton

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 17, 2024 10:00 am
Welcome to the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale
Welcome to the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale
Brooks Brothers

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Brooks Brothers has a reputation for catering to a very specific, conservative type of clientele. It’s an estimation that’s not so terribly far off — the American menswear brand has been outfitting office workers for centuries now. And fittingly, their prices are on the higher side, which is why it’s such great news that we’re currently in the midst of Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
 The biggest shopping event of the year starts today. Here’s what you should buy.

Seriously, you don’t need to be a Fortune500 guy to get in on the latest sale, with savings for everyone across a variety of categories. Now until July 23rd, Brooks Bros is offering up to 40% off site wide. That means polos, tees, suit separates, along with a ton of additional discounts on clearance items are now yours to snag. Plus until midnight today, you can enjoy an extra 10% off of your purchase at checkout.

We’ve done our part and rounded up a selection of styles for the day trader and the casual Ken alike, all priced to sell and ready to make an impression. All that’s left to do is browse our picks, add to cart and start dressing unless you’d like to check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brother’s Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers : $1,298$699
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Polo
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Polo
Brooks Brothers : $99$69
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers : $148$70
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers : $248$120
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Seersucker Striped Pajamas
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Seersucker Striped Pajamas
Brooks Brothers : $118$83
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers : $70$30
Smathers & Branson Cotton Needlepoint Card Case
Smathers & Branson Cotton Needlepoint Card Case
Brooks Brothers : $65$46
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers : $248$174
Brooks Brothers The 6" Friday Shorts
Brooks Brothers The 6" Friday Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $90$63
Brooks Brothers Leather Belt
Brooks Brothers Leather Belt
Brooks Brothers : $128$90
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar
Brooks Brothers : $109$76
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Brooks Brothers : $98$60
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers : $50$35
Supima Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Supima Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers : $109$76
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Brooks Brothers : $43$30

More Like This

Breitling's new Avenger Night Mission Chronograph series, in USN Bloodhounds (left), US Naval Academy (center) and USN Dust Devils (right)
Breitling Introduces Three New Avenger Night Mission Chronographs
The Grey and Kismet Olfactive are top-notch brands in mens's grooming
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now
Birkenstock sandals, Flint and Tinder denim, and other style deals from the Huckberry Summer Sale
Over Prime Day? Try Huckberry’s Summer Sale Instead.
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Are 32% Off

$249$169

Peloton Bike
Peloton’s Original Indoor Bike Is Now 25% Off

$1,445$1,084

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Save Over $150 on This Compact Weber Grill

$551$399

Gillette Heated Razor for Men, Starter Shave Kit
Get a Warm, Smooth Shave With This Gillette Heated Razor

$150$95

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Very Best (New) Amazon Prime Day Deals
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Welcome to the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale

The Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Is Back to Grant All Your Preparatory Wishes

Birkenstock sandals, Flint and Tinder denim, and other style deals from the Huckberry Summer Sale

Over Prime Day? Try Huckberry’s Summer Sale Instead.

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cloudsurfers to Rugby Shirts: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours