This Simple Summer Style Hack Is an Instant Vibe Upgrade

5 pairs of pristine pants to help zhuzh up your warm-weather wardrobe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 11, 2025 1:50 pm EDT
The best white pants will instant elevate your summer style.
Even among the sprawl of excellent warm-weather garments, white pants for men stand out as something of a taste bellwether — a way to indulge in maximum summer vibes without sacrificing versatility or sophistication that comes with a proper pair of trou. Whether you’re heading to a bonfire, dining al fresco or attending a sweltering outdoor wedding, the best white pants for men are well-equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have on the summer bucket list all while capturing the easy, carefree essence inherent to the balmiest months.

For those inculcated by white pant fake news, hear us now: No, they will not get excessively dirty. (Also, just grow up and carry a stain stick.) No, you will not have to pack them away in a month. Yes, they will make you look like Alain Delon on an annual St Tropez holiday. In fact, the power of tonal pants is in the blank, stark canvas they provide: the hue is inherently malleable, ready to telegraph beachy, nonchalant or elegant at a moment’s notice, depending on fit, material and intent to chill.

All that to say, with weeks of summer still to come, there’s no more apt time to pick up a pair (or two or three). Below, we’ve gathered the best white pants we could find, from linen drawstring trousers to hefty officer’s pants, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes/fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead and grab your favorites to pair with your newly purchased flip-flops — just watch out for mustard.

The Best White Pants for Men, According to InsideHook

 We polled the experts, and the results were unanimous

Best Overall White Pants: RRL Officer’s Herringbone Trousers

Mr Porter : $230

Material: 100% cotton | Size: 28-36W | Waist: button | Fit: mid rise, straight leg |


Ralph Lauren’s RRL sub-label leans heavily on heritage fits, so it makes perfect sense that their officer’s trousers, a rugged yet lightweight utility pant that looks fresh off the Hyannis Port-docked boat, would provide the Paul Newman-esque look that every guy secretly craves. Chalk it up to the flat-front, mid-rise profile which, in conjunction with the crispy herringbone cotton, adds a bit of that retro oomph without adding metric tons of extra sweat. 

Best White Pants Upgrade: Stòffa Pleated Twill Drawstring Trousers

Mr Porter : $575

Material: 100% cotton | Size: IT 48-54 | Waist: drawstring | Fit: mid rise, relaxed leg |

Stòffa has managed to do the impossible: create a pant that perfectly straddles the line between leisure and dressy. Combining classic suiting tradition — the inverted box pleats and bartack stitching lend an inherently refined look — with a relaxed summery fit and an ultra-soft peached Italian cotton-twill, these drawstring trousers are the rare breed of pants that you can wear virtually anywhere. 

 Short-phobic? We got you.

Best White Jeans: Amomento Barrel-Leg Jeans

Mr Porter : $270

Material: 100% cotton | Size: M-XL | Waist: button | Fit: wide leg |


Denim quality aside, the fit on these barrel-leg jeans from South Korean label Amomento borders on ridiculous — the leg is perfectly relaxed, with enough of a curve to keep the off the body and enough structure that you don’t have to worry about a JNCO-style puddle of jean around your ankles. Paired with a tee or tank, they’re the platonic ideal of a city-boy pant that anyone can pull off.

Best White Pants for Work: Massimo Alba Winch2 Trousers

Mr Porter : $380

Material: 72% cotton, 28% linen | Size: IT 46-56 | Waist: side button | Fit: mid rise, slim leg |


Business casual might get a bad rap among the fashion-forward crowd, but the style isn’t actually unflattering, or even outdated — its reputation has just been colored by the dorkiness of tech chinos and stretchy pants. Ignoring the spandex-infused styles will undoubtably lead you to Massimo Alba’s cotton and linen-blend trousers, which pull elements of sprezzatura with completely ditching the slim-fit form factor your boss expects.

Best Splurge White Pants: The Row Jonah Wide-Leg Stretch Trousers

Mr Porter : $1,290

Material: 95% cotton, 4% cashmere, 1% elastane | Size: S-XXL | Waist: elastic | Fit: wide leg |


It’s unclear what’s more surprising, the fact that The Row was willing to drop a pair of $1,300 elasticated karate pants, or the fact that they’re (unfortunately) incredibly swaggy. With just a touch of cashmere blended into a luxe cotton weave and an ultra-relaxed leg to boot, these are lounge pants supreme, just begging to be worn with a crumpled linen shirt at whatever incredibly expensive private omakase you booked out for the night.

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
