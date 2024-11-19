The Best Gifts for Her From Free People

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There was a time when my mom would drag my begrudging 12-year old self into Free People, and I would pout outside the change rooms waiting for her to hurry up. Eagerly wanting to leave so that we could immediately sprint to what I believed to be the much cooler Urban Outfitters. Now, in my mid-twenties, I spend 80% of my free time drooling over the latest drops from Free People. How hypocritical.

If you’re uninformed, the trifecta of indie-urban-grunge brands, Urban Outfitters, Free People and Anthropologie, all owned by the URBN group, have long been differentiated by their target customers. Urban Outfitters was for the cool highschoolers and Anthropologie was for the kitschy (financially stable) adult — Free People fell somewhere in the middle and could be best described as a staple brand for 2014 Coachella attendees. Think jewels, millennial wide-brimmed hats and fringe. Now, the brand has successfully infiltrated the cool-girl market across all age ranges.

Between pretty natural influencer marketing to strategic drops like this one in collaboration with the Hulu show Tell Me Lies, the brand has had an impressive resurgence over the past few years, breaking free of that dated music festival vibe. Given our obsession with it here, and its evident popularity amongst loads of women of varying ages, it’s time for you, the men, to start pulling the trigger on your girls wishlist shopping cart — because trust us, she wants something from Free People. Below are the best things you can get her this holiday season.

Tops & Sweaters

The brand is well-known for their oversized cozy tops that are oh-so-soft. This is a great place to start, plus it comes in loads of colorways.

This top is from the Tell Me Lies collaboration so if she is a lover of the show — she’ll appreciate this.

A quality versatile blouse is a necessity and this one is perfect. It’s got a comfortable fit, and comes in a variety of colors.

Bottoms

The iconic barrel jean but make it corduroy.

If you want to lean away from baggy barrel styles, straight jeans are your next best bet.

Outerwear

This is a tried and true puffer. It’s thin enough to allow for layering and is perfect for throwing on for most chilly days.

Quilted jackets are on the rise in popularity and Free People has loads of them. This Chloe jacket, again, comes in many different color and pattern options and will be perfect for fall and winter.

Everyone needs a good quality double-breasted tweed jacket right? Yes. So buy her this one.

Shoes

Similar to the Frye Campus 14L boot, this Blaze Boot from Free People is a little bit more budget friendly — and still pretty great quality.

Fancy buckle flats are needed on more occasions than you might think. They’re a practical way to dress up most outfits and these happen to come in many adorned colors.

Dainty mary janes and ballet flats have circled back into the trend cycle and honestly, we’re here for it. These Gemini Ballet Flats are a simple classic version of the circulating style.

Accessories

Socks used to be the worst possible gift…but not anymore. These Nordic Socks are cozy and perfect for any winter getaway.

Again, another staple you can gift her — a reliable leather bag that’s not overbearing but will get her to stop using the canvas tote.