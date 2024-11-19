Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Gifts for Her From Free People

Buy her the Free People haul she deserves.

By Hanna Agro
November 19, 2024 10:50 am
Free people model
Give women what they want
Free People

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There was a time when my mom would drag my begrudging 12-year old self into Free People, and I would pout outside the change rooms waiting for her to hurry up. Eagerly wanting to leave so that we could immediately sprint to what I believed to be the much cooler Urban Outfitters. Now, in my mid-twenties, I spend 80% of my free time drooling over the latest drops from Free People. How hypocritical.

If you’re uninformed, the trifecta of indie-urban-grunge brands, Urban Outfitters, Free People and Anthropologie, all owned by the URBN group, have long been differentiated by their target customers. Urban Outfitters was for the cool highschoolers and Anthropologie was for the kitschy (financially stable) adult — Free People fell somewhere in the middle and could be best described as a staple brand for 2014 Coachella attendees. Think jewels, millennial wide-brimmed hats and fringe. Now, the brand has successfully infiltrated the cool-girl market across all age ranges.

Between pretty natural influencer marketing to strategic drops like this one in collaboration with the Hulu show Tell Me Lies, the brand has had an impressive resurgence over the past few years, breaking free of that dated music festival vibe. Given our obsession with it here, and its evident popularity amongst loads of women of varying ages, it’s time for you, the men, to start pulling the trigger on your girls wishlist shopping cart — because trust us, she wants something from Free People. Below are the best things you can get her this holiday season.

Tops & Sweaters

Free People Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck
Free People Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck
Buy Here : $98

The brand is well-known for their oversized cozy tops that are oh-so-soft. This is a great place to start, plus it comes in loads of colorways.

Free People Big Love Rib Off The Shoulder Long Sleeve
Free People Big Love Rib Off The Shoulder Long Sleeve
Buy Here : $40

This top is from the Tell Me Lies collaboration so if she is a lover of the show — she’ll appreciate this.

Free People Easy Street Tunic
Free People Easy Street Tunic
Buy Here : $128

Another staple cozy piece, perfect for the cold weather ahead.

Free People We The Free You’re A Star Tee
Free People We The Free You’re A Star Tee
Buy Here : $98

A little patchwork detailing is a nice mix-up.

Free People Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Free People Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Buy Here : $98

A quality versatile blouse is a necessity and this one is perfect. It’s got a comfortable fit, and comes in a variety of colors.

Free People We The Free Cozy In This Cardi
Free People We The Free Cozy In This Cardi
Buy Here : $168

This cropped cardigan is perfect for fall if she likes transitional layers.

Free People We The Free Through The Woods Tee
Free People We The Free Through The Woods Tee
Buy Here : $68

More into the aprés than skiing itself? Sport this and you’ll match the vibe perfectly.

Bottoms

Free People We The Free Moxie Flocked Pull-On Barrel Jeans
Free People We The Free Moxie Flocked Pull-On Barrel Jeans
Buy Here : $228
Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Buy Here : $98

Free People is somewhat famous for their barrel jeans, which have a distinct laid-back look to them. They’re comfy and make the perfect gift.

Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans
Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans
Buy Here : $168

If she likes a little bit of color and patchwork on her jeans get her these.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Cord Barrel Jeans
Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Cord Barrel Jeans
Buy Here : $128

The iconic barrel jean but make it corduroy.

Free People We The Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans
Free People We The Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans
Buy Here : $128

If you want to lean away from baggy barrel styles, straight jeans are your next best bet.

Free People We The Free Gallivanting Peekaboo Skort
Free People We The Free Gallivanting Peekaboo Skort
Buy Here : $78

Don’t get it twisted — skorts can also be worn in the winter…just with boots and tights.

Free People We The Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
Free People We The Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
Buy Here : $98

Sometimes long and baggy is not the vibe — cropped and well cut is.

Outerwear

Free People Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Free People Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Buy Here : $198

This is a tried and true puffer. It’s thin enough to allow for layering and is perfect for throwing on for most chilly days.

Free People Chloe Jacket
Free People Chloe Jacket
Buy Here : $198

Quilted jackets are on the rise in popularity and Free People has loads of them. This Chloe jacket, again, comes in many different color and pattern options and will be perfect for fall and winter.

Free People We The Free Opal Swing Suede Jacket
Free People We The Free Opal Swing Suede Jacket
Buy Here : $298

Suede is having a moment and this slightly cropped jacket jacket is something she’ll love.

Free People Annalise Suede Jacket
Free People Annalise Suede Jacket
Buy Here : $498

If cropped suede isn’t her style, get her this slightly longer version.

Free People Hailey Tweed Duster
Free People Hailey Tweed Duster
Buy Here : $228

Everyone needs a good quality double-breasted tweed jacket right? Yes. So buy her this one.

Shoes

Free People Blaze Pull-On Boots
Free People Blaze Pull-On Boots
Buy Here : $269

Similar to the Frye Campus 14L boot, this Blaze Boot from Free People is a little bit more budget friendly — and still pretty great quality.

Free People Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats
Free People Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats
Buy Here : $168

Fancy buckle flats are needed on more occasions than you might think. They’re a practical way to dress up most outfits and these happen to come in many adorned colors.

Free People G,H. Bass Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers
Free People G,H. Bass Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers
Buy Here : $195

Everyone should have a good pair of black loafers in their shoe repertoire.

Free People Ride Or Die Engineer Boots
Free People Ride Or Die Engineer Boots
Buy Here : $298

A shorted more biker-esque version of the Blaze boots — a great gift option with winter on the way.

Free People Crystal Gemini Ballet Flats
Free People Crystal Gemini Ballet Flats
Buy Here : $110

Dainty mary janes and ballet flats have circled back into the trend cycle and honestly, we’re here for it. These Gemini Ballet Flats are a simple classic version of the circulating style.

Accessories

Free People Forest And Friends Nordic Socks
Free People Forest And Friends Nordic Socks
Buy Here : $18

Socks used to be the worst possible gift…but not anymore. These Nordic Socks are cozy and perfect for any winter getaway.

Free People We The Free Ledger Leather Bag
Free People We The Free Ledger Leather Bag
Buy Here : $278

Again, another staple you can gift her — a reliable leather bag that’s not overbearing but will get her to stop using the canvas tote.

Free People Coming Home Plaid Scarf
Free People Coming Home Plaid Scarf
Buy Here : $58

Big colorful scarves never go out of style. If you aren’t ready to commit to the pricey Acne Studios version, this one is a great alternative.

Free People Charmed Swag Bag Charm
Free People Charmed Swag Bag Charm
Buy Here : $38

If you want to help her spruce up that nice leather bag then by all means buy this bag charm.

