The Best Gifts for Her From Free People

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
There was a time when my mom would drag my begrudging 12-year old self into Free People, and I would pout outside the change rooms waiting for her to hurry up. Eagerly wanting to leave so that we could immediately sprint to what I believed to be the much cooler Urban Outfitters. Now, in my mid-twenties, I spend 80% of my free time drooling over the latest drops from Free People. How hypocritical.
Copy of The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active PersonSome people just want to get after it. Here’s what to give them.
If you’re uninformed, the trifecta of indie-urban-grunge brands, Urban Outfitters, Free People and Anthropologie, all owned by the URBN group, have long been differentiated by their target customers. Urban Outfitters was for the cool highschoolers and Anthropologie was for the kitschy (financially stable) adult — Free People fell somewhere in the middle and could be best described as a staple brand for 2014 Coachella attendees. Think jewels, millennial wide-brimmed hats and fringe. Now, the brand has successfully infiltrated the cool-girl market across all age ranges.
Between pretty natural influencer marketing to strategic drops like this one in collaboration with the Hulu show Tell Me Lies, the brand has had an impressive resurgence over the past few years, breaking free of that dated music festival vibe. Given our obsession with it here, and its evident popularity amongst loads of women of varying ages, it’s time for you, the men, to start pulling the trigger on your girls wishlist shopping cart — because trust us, she wants something from Free People. Below are the best things you can get her this holiday season.
Tops & Sweaters
The brand is well-known for their oversized cozy tops that are oh-so-soft. This is a great place to start, plus it comes in loads of colorways.
This top is from the Tell Me Lies collaboration so if she is a lover of the show — she’ll appreciate this.
Another staple cozy piece, perfect for the cold weather ahead.
tktkt
A little patchwork detailing is a nice mix-up.
A quality versatile blouse is a necessity and this one is perfect. It’s got a comfortable fit, and comes in a variety of colors.
This cropped cardigan is perfect for fall if she likes transitional layers.
More into the aprés than skiing itself? Sport this and you’ll match the vibe perfectly.
Bottoms
Free People is somewhat famous for their barrel jeans, which have a distinct laid-back look to them. They’re comfy and make the perfect gift.
If she likes a little bit of color and patchwork on her jeans get her these.
The iconic barrel jean but make it corduroy.
If you want to lean away from baggy barrel styles, straight jeans are your next best bet.
Don’t get it twisted — skorts can also be worn in the winter…just with boots and tights.
Sometimes long and baggy is not the vibe — cropped and well cut is.
Outerwear
This is a tried and true puffer. It’s thin enough to allow for layering and is perfect for throwing on for most chilly days.
Quilted jackets are on the rise in popularity and Free People has loads of them. This Chloe jacket, again, comes in many different color and pattern options and will be perfect for fall and winter.
Suede is having a moment and this slightly cropped jacket jacket is something she’ll love.
If cropped suede isn’t her style, get her this slightly longer version.
Everyone needs a good quality double-breasted tweed jacket right? Yes. So buy her this one.
Shoes
Similar to the Frye Campus 14L boot, this Blaze Boot from Free People is a little bit more budget friendly — and still pretty great quality.
Fancy buckle flats are needed on more occasions than you might think. They’re a practical way to dress up most outfits and these happen to come in many adorned colors.
Everyone should have a good pair of black loafers in their shoe repertoire.
A shorted more biker-esque version of the Blaze boots — a great gift option with winter on the way.
Dainty mary janes and ballet flats have circled back into the trend cycle and honestly, we’re here for it. These Gemini Ballet Flats are a simple classic version of the circulating style.
Accessories
Socks used to be the worst possible gift…but not anymore. These Nordic Socks are cozy and perfect for any winter getaway.
Again, another staple you can gift her — a reliable leather bag that’s not overbearing but will get her to stop using the canvas tote.
Big colorful scarves never go out of style. If you aren’t ready to commit to the pricey Acne Studios version, this one is a great alternative.
If you want to help her spruce up that nice leather bag then by all means buy this bag charm.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.