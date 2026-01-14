The Cult Catalog That Serves as Fashion’s Westernwear Bible

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fashion has a habit of building legend, and in the modern era, few brands are more revered by menswear fanatics than Double RL, often styled as RRL.

Originally born out of Ralph Lauren’s fascination with westernwear (the line is named after the designer’s expansive Colorado ranch), the offshoot of Lauren’s eponymous brand marked a significant divergence from the traditional tailored prep of the main line when it debuted in 1993.

Whereas classic Ralph Lauren — and subsequently, Polo — stick to clean-cut staples, RRL commits to a rougher frontier aesthetic, with a focus on heritage craft and a notably higher price point. This trifecta is perhaps best encapsulated by the brand’s best-selling selvedge denim, which routinely sells out despite sticker prices as high as $500 a pair.

Offering sportswear in its truest sense — not athleisure, but built-for-life garments, with silhouettes rooted in classic workwear and inspired by (or yanked directly from) the American Southwest — and guided by guru-like fashion figures, RRL has garnered near-mythical status over the past 30-plus years.

While RRL’s success is due in no small part to menswear’s increasing fascination with Americana and a hard-earned reputation for quality among fashion diehards, it’s the brand’s decades-long commitment to a steadfast westernwear aesthetic that’s established it as a cult presence in menswear, and a highly coveted label in the secondhand market, where tattered RRL flannels and officer’s chinos can fetch thousands.

This signature apparel — leather outerwear, hearty twill workshirts, needlecord trousers and ’20s-era three-piece suiting — is regularly showcased in RRL’s seasonal catalogs, which, much like the clothing itself, has become something of a collector’s item. Designed in the spirit of classic mail-order catalogs, the biannual releases blend evocative imagery, old-timey iconography and rugged product layflats to an impressively vintage effect.

The latest RRL catalog, celebrating the Spring 2026 collection, is a particular standout in this coveted lineup. Shot with a tintype-esque grain and presented in stark black and white, the just-released imagery showcases RRL’s latest batch of crispy suede jackets and oversized ten-gallon hats on brooding cowboys who lean on trucks and wander in desert expanses.

While many of the brand’s styles remain consistent season after season — the sturdy Checked Wool Twill Workshirt is a one of RRL’s hallmark offerings — Spring 2026 introduces a number of welcome surprises: the Officer’s Pant, a longtime staple, has been reworked in a slick diamond-print moleskin, while the new Fleece-Paneled Canvas Jacket promises a (potentially stiff) mixed-media outerwear experience like no other.

It’s no coincidence that the RRL Spring 2026 catalog serves as both a genuflection to the robust workwear of the past and a moodboard for any macho man ready to get his Wild West cosplay on. That’s exactly what RRL fanatics demand, and, to their benefit, what the brand has consistently delivered for the past three decades. Find more images from the Spring 2026 catalog and shop the latest from the RRL collection below.

Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren

The Best of Double RL Spring 2026

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »