The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion

New York City has no shortage of incredible places to drink, but sometimes this blessing can be a curse. With so many options, how do you actually choose the best spot to grab a beer, Martini or elaborate tiki cocktail? It’s what I tackle in InsideHook’s new YouTube series “I Know a Place,” where I turn your burning bar questions into best-in-class recommendations. Whether you’re hosting finicky in-laws or want to cheer on your team with like-minded fanatics, I have an NYC bar for you. Check them out below, and come back to our YouTube page every week for a new episode.

The Best Tiki Bar in New York City: Paradise Lost

The thing I love most about Paradise Lost is they take their cocktails very seriously, respecting the history and heritage of the ingredients they use. But they don’t take themselves too seriously, making it one of the best places for a night out.

A Nice Midtown Bar That Won’t Get Me in Trouble With My Expense Report: Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

The wine lists at Aldo Sohm Wine Bar are curated by one of the world’s best sommeliers and his team, but unlike some Midtown establishments, the prices are not going to get you in trouble with accounting. Whether you’re taking clients or visiting solo, this is a diamond in the rough.

A Winterized Rooftop Bar: elNico

Yes, elNico is a joy to visit in the summer, when the wraparound terrace comes alive with people gathering over cocktails and spectacular views. But because they enclose their rooftop in the winter, you don’t have to wait until the warmer months to visit this underrated gem.

A Dive Bar With Dive Bar Prices: 169 Bar

I’ve been drinking at 169 Bar since I moved to NYC 17 years ago, and it’s changed very little in that time. Come for the famous Pickletini, stay for the $5 PBRs.

A Sports Bar That Takes Game Day Seriously: Roebling Sporting Club

It’s hard to find a legitimately good sports bar in NYC, but Williamsburg’s Roebling Sporting Club checks all the boxes: great cocktails, excellent food and TVs with the sound on. It’s no wonder this spot is so popular with locals.

A Jazz Bar With No Cover Charge: The Flatiron Room

I love a jazz club, but they often come with cover charges and drink minimums. Which is totally fine! But sometimes you want those old New York vibes with less planning and stress, which is why I love the elegant Flatiron Room.

An Outstanding Hotel Bar: The Tusk Bar

New York has no shortage of amazing hotel bars, but The Tusk Bar inside the Evelyn Hotel in NoMad is a standout. The cocktails are excellent, the vibes are sexy and the food is wonderful, making it a one-stop shop for a chic night out.

“Any recs for an intimate bar that serves a great Martini? I want to surprise my girlfriend for date night.” This ask from a colleague at InsideHook couldn’t have described this Lower East Side bar more perfectly.

A Wine Bar That Will Surprise You: Sauced

The East Village location of Sauced is heaven on earth, filled with excellent wine, incredible food and the best staff in the city. Whether you’re a wine expert or novice, you won’t be disappointed with an outing here.

Where to Take the Never-Impressed: Shinji’s

We all have that one friend, sibling or in-law who’s never impressed by anything. Shinji’s will make them eat their words! Tableside theatrics and unbelievable cocktails will leave them speechless and you grinning from the inside out.

A Bar With Over-the-Top Holiday Vibes: Oscar Wilde

There are plenty of holiday pop-ups all over NYC every year, but they pale in comparison to Oscar Wilde, which goes all out for the festive season. The best part is you don’t have to order from a set cocktail menu — the full bar is open and ready for business, even in December.

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »