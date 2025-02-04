Who Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities of January 2025?

New year, same obsession with fawning over celebrities in ridiculously good-looking clothes. 2025 may be a brand new opportunity for another dozen months of awe-inspiring ‘fits, but the wheels of the red carpet keep grinding along as they always have, with A-listers far and wide dawning obscure and beautiful garments, often fashion week’s finest, to promote their latest projects, accept industry award and general peacock (or, in the case of Timothée Chalamet, get kind of weird).

Naturally, we’ve been privy to it all, dutifully scribbling notes and parsing who is most deserving of the best-dressed mantle this month. And, with January’s entrants as a benchmark, we’re starting the year exceptionally strong. From Troye Sivan at (and in) Prada to a shining, Loewe-clad Ayo Edebiri, these are the best-dressed celebrities of this month, January 2025.

Ayo Edebiri

This is how you awards show. CBS via Getty Images

Menswear is in the eye of the beholder. That is to say, despite her categorical associations, Ayo Edebiri definitively took home best ‘fit at this year’s Golden Globe awards. Dripped out in sheeny, custom Loewe wool tailoring, gold, feather-shaped and flashy grills (plied by Mental Gardens), the reigning queen of menswear’s look wasn’t just a flex, but a full-blown tribute to the previous regent supreme, and a generally genius menswear move. (Also, if rumors are to be believed Melo circa 2003.) This is, of course, to be expected — Edebiri has long worked with legendary stylist Danielle Goldberg, and Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson — er, ex-designer — is no slouch, either. Only one question remains: what will the Emmys bring?

Nicholas Hault

Very good pants. GC Images

Nosfera-who? Fans may be divided over Robert Eggers’s vampiric remake, but the merits of a down-on-his-luck, sideburn-clad Nicholas Hoult, trapped in a perpetual state of crypt-induced stress, trying and failing to save his possessed wifey are painfully clear. In his acting, of course — Hoult is, almost unfortunately, a sensation in the film, just as he was in the Clint Eastwood-directed legal drama Juror #2 — but also, unexpectedly, in his promotional tour, where the actor has been operating within what I will respectfully call a creature-of-the-night-meets-A-lister aesthetic.

In conjunction with his signature schoolboy haircut, Hoult’s press regalia has included: tiny Givenchy cardigans (pro), new Bottega (very hot, very pro) and, indeed, gothic leather pants (more pro), with houndstooth and rich burgundies and deep blacks thrown in. Very on theme, very cool. If you’re thinking that it’s almost a bit Elordi-coded, you’re not off-base — young Jacob is also a client of Hoult’s celebrity stylist duo, Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio. Regardless, it’s a good, fun, unexpected bit of Victorian-inspired sartorialism. Imagine what’s in store for Superman.

Troye Sivan

The most Miu Miu-coded Prada we’ve yet seen. Getty Images

There are three certainties in this world: death, taxes, Troye Sivan serving in Prada. The Aussie megastar — beyond his charting music, including his most recent hit single “Rush,” Sivan has acted in a variety of projects that range from X-Men Origins: Wolverine to The Idol — has long had a relationship with the Milanese brand (and their sister sublabel, Miu Miu), and has become a mainstay at their biannual menswear shows, so it was little surprise when he rolled up in Milan this past week. More surprising was his librarian-coded look, which involved, among other things, a leather blazer, high-waisted herringbone trousers, teeny-tiny belt, prerequisite nerd glasses and effortlessly bleached tips. (The whole ensemble requires more effort than one might think.) Really, it’s just the latest in a long line of waifishly killer Prada drip from Sivan. One more to pin to the moodboard!

Central Cee

Someone looks cozy. Getty Images

Depending on your level of affinity for U.K. rap, you may or may not have heard of British artist Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, better known by his moniker Central Cee. You’re about to hear much, much more — Can’t Rush Greatness, the artist’s debut studio album, is currently storming the Billboard charts, with a no-skips tracklist and features from the likes of 21 Savage and Skepta.

Expect to be seeing just as much from the “Band4Band” singer, too. Cee has been embraced as a rising style icon, with his London-centric approach — an industrial combination of face tats, rimless Cartier glasses, Nike Tech tracksuits, nylon balaclavas, Stone Island and, naturally, football kits — earning him serious plaudits from fans and industry gatekeepers alike, enough to secure fashion week invites galore and long-term partnerships with the likes of Nike and Jacquemus.