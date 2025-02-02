Music’s biggest night is back with a vengeance. And we have thoughts. The 67th Grammy Awards are officially underway, kicking off the real awards season circuit, with a variety of huge names across a multitude of genres, disciplines and labels (these range from Beyonce to Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan) mobbing Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (read: the Grammys 2025 red carpet) in hopes of taking home the biggest prizes in music. Sorry, Drake.

Naturally, the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet has all of the clout and vibes to match the occasion, with multitudes of massive menswear ‘fits designed by fashion’s best and brightest expected to grace the walkway. With sartorial big steppers like Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Nick Cave and more nominated for top awards, there’s no way there won’t be some absolutely wild looks — to which we (and you, probably) gleefully say bring it on.

Below, find the best-dressed mens of the Grammys 2025 red carpet below.

The Best Menswear From the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet

Things are about to get tipsy. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Shaboozey

Chrome hearts scarfs.

Tell me you’re from LA without telling me you’re from LA. Billboard via Getty Images

FINNEAS in Zegna

It’s giving sexy sleazebag producer.

Producer Mustard knows a good sweater when he sees one. Getty Images

Mustard

Really good knitwear.

Big bow spotted. Billboard via Getty Images

John Legend in Louis Vuitton

John Legend and his million-dollar smile just hit the red carpet.

Leather $wag. WireImage

Ty Dolla $ign

Wallet chain resurgence alert.

It’s an official scarfademic. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Troye Sivan in Prada

Very Miu Miu-coded.

Thom Browne strikes again. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Doechii in Thom Browne

Ties count as menswear, right?

This is maybe, really good. WireImage

Billie Eilish in Prada

Very chic.

Is that…a cowboy-firefighter hat? Getty Images for The Recording A

Sir the Baptist

‘Fit (also, posturing) off the chats.

Dolce & Gabbana looks good on everyone. Getty Images

Benson Boone in Dolce & Gabbana

Guess who just won the Paul Mescal lookalike contest!

Leather pants of the runway alert! Getty Images for The Recording A

Rema

Good jacket. Better jewelry. F*cking amazing pants.

Jaden Smith does it again. WireImage

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton

He can’t keep getting away with this!

Peso Pluma with the wrist check. Getty Images for The Recording A

Peso Pluma in Dolce & Gabbana

Big smile, bigger watch.

Wake me up when the Grammys end. FilmMagic

Green Day

Varying degrees of terribleness, in the best way.

Noah Kahan cleans up nice, huh? Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Noah Kahan

Season of the…creamy, double-breasted, peak-lapel blazer?

This is twisted. This is sick. This is Joshua Boone. CBS via Getty Images

Joshua Boone in Carhartt

Maybe the first time I’ve seen Carhartt on the red capret…take a bow, Mr. Boone.

Seriously, that is a teensy tiny hat. Getty Images

Blitz Bazawule

Big day for little hats.