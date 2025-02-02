Leisure > Style

The Best Menswear From the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet

The biggest 'fits from the biggest hit makers in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey, André 3000 and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 2, 2025 6:30 pm EST
Billie Eilish
The Grammys are here.
Billboard via Getty Images

Music’s biggest night is back with a vengeance. And we have thoughts. The 67th Grammy Awards are officially underway, kicking off the real awards season circuit, with a variety of huge names across a multitude of genres, disciplines and labels (these range from Beyonce to Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan) mobbing Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (read: the Grammys 2025 red carpet) in hopes of taking home the biggest prizes in music. Sorry, Drake. 

Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, Ranked
Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, Ranked
 The best looks of the night from Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo and more

Naturally, the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet has all of the clout and vibes to match the occasion, with multitudes of massive menswear ‘fits designed by fashion’s best and brightest expected to grace the walkway. With sartorial big steppers like Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Nick Cave and more nominated for top awards, there’s no way there won’t be some absolutely wild looks — to which we (and you, probably) gleefully say bring it on. 

Below, find the best-dressed mens of the Grammys 2025 red carpet below. 

The Best Menswear From the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet

Shaboozey
Things are about to get tipsy.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Shaboozey

Chrome hearts scarfs.

FINNEAS
Tell me you’re from LA without telling me you’re from LA.
Billboard via Getty Images

FINNEAS in Zegna

It’s giving sexy sleazebag producer.

Producer Mustard knows a good sweater when he sees one.
Getty Images

Mustard

Really good knitwear.

John Legend
Big bow spotted.
Billboard via Getty Images

John Legend in Louis Vuitton

John Legend and his million-dollar smile just hit the red carpet.

Ty Dolla $ign
Leather $wag.
WireImage

Ty Dolla $ign

Wallet chain resurgence alert.

It’s an official scarfademic.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Troye Sivan in Prada

Very Miu Miu-coded.

Doechii
Thom Browne strikes again.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Doechii in Thom Browne

Ties count as menswear, right?

Billie Eilish
This is maybe, really good.
WireImage

Billie Eilish in Prada

Very chic.

Is that…a cowboy-firefighter hat?
Getty Images for The Recording A

Sir the Baptist

‘Fit (also, posturing) off the chats.

Benson Boone
Dolce & Gabbana looks good on everyone.
Getty Images

Benson Boone in Dolce & Gabbana

Guess who just won the Paul Mescal lookalike contest!

Rema
Leather pants of the runway alert!
Getty Images for The Recording A

Rema

Good jacket. Better jewelry. F*cking amazing pants.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith does it again.
WireImage

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton

He can’t keep getting away with this!

Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma with the wrist check.
Getty Images for The Recording A

Peso Pluma in Dolce & Gabbana

Big smile, bigger watch.

Green Day
Wake me up when the Grammys end.
FilmMagic

Green Day

Varying degrees of terribleness, in the best way.

Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan cleans up nice, huh?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Noah Kahan

Season of the…creamy, double-breasted, peak-lapel blazer?

Joshua Boone
This is twisted. This is sick. This is Joshua Boone.
CBS via Getty Images

Joshua Boone in Carhartt

Maybe the first time I’ve seen Carhartt on the red capret…take a bow, Mr. Boone.

Seriously, that is a teensy tiny hat.
Getty Images

Blitz Bazawule

Big day for little hats.

More Like This

A sampling of the best deals from Amazon
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
Nike Ekiden Collection
These Running Shoes Are Fire. Literally.
Outerknown Winter Sale
Outerknown’s Winter Sale Is Unbelievably Good. Here’s What to Buy.
NFL by Abercrombie collection
The Best Places to Buy Cool, Style-Forward Fan Gear

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
Jak Crawford, a 19-year-old racing phenom from Texas, who is competing in Formula 2 but has his sights set on F1
F1 Needs an American Star. At 19, Jak Crawford’s Ready for the Call.
A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
A collage of the best lingerie to gift her this Valentine's Day
The 14 Best Pieces of Lingerie to Gift This Valentine’s Day
From Timex to Nike this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Timex Watches, Nikes and a Vuori Collab

