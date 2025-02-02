Music’s biggest night is back with a vengeance. And we have thoughts. The 67th Grammy Awards are officially underway, kicking off the real awards season circuit, with a variety of huge names across a multitude of genres, disciplines and labels (these range from Beyonce to Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan) mobbing Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (read: the Grammys 2025 red carpet) in hopes of taking home the biggest prizes in music. Sorry, Drake.
Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, RankedThe best looks of the night from Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo and more
Naturally, the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet has all of the clout and vibes to match the occasion, with multitudes of massive menswear ‘fits designed by fashion’s best and brightest expected to grace the walkway. With sartorial big steppers like Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Nick Cave and more nominated for top awards, there’s no way there won’t be some absolutely wild looks — to which we (and you, probably) gleefully say bring it on.
Below, find the best-dressed mens of the Grammys 2025 red carpet below.
The Best Menswear From the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet
Shaboozey
Chrome
hearts scarfs.
FINNEAS in Zegna
It’s giving sexy sleazebag producer.
Mustard
Really good knitwear.
John Legend in Louis Vuitton
John Legend and his million-dollar smile just hit the red carpet.
Ty Dolla $ign
Wallet chain resurgence alert.
Troye Sivan in Prada
Very Miu Miu-coded.
Doechii in Thom Browne
Ties count as menswear, right?
Billie Eilish in Prada
Very chic.
Sir the Baptist
‘Fit (also, posturing) off the chats.
Benson Boone in Dolce & Gabbana
Guess who just won the Paul Mescal lookalike contest!
Rema
Good jacket. Better jewelry. F*cking amazing pants.
Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton
He can’t keep getting away with this!
Peso Pluma in Dolce & Gabbana
Big smile, bigger watch.
Green Day
Varying degrees of terribleness, in the best way.
Noah Kahan
Season of the…creamy, double-breasted, peak-lapel blazer?
Joshua Boone in Carhartt
Maybe the first time I’ve seen Carhartt on the red capret…take a bow, Mr. Boone.
Blitz Bazawule
Big day for little hats.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.