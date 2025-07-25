Culture > Sports

Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets

NFL players are barred from reselling their tickets to the Super Bowl

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 25, 2025 5:12 pm EDT
The field before Super Bowl LIX
The NFL is investigating several players over their use of Super Bowl tickets.
Reselling in-demand tickets for higher than their face value is an area of concern for promoters, venues and governing bodies alike. It doesn’t necessarily matter what the events are; they can be anything from wildly popular sporting events to high-profile reunion tours. But the latest controversy in ticket reselling is notable not for the reselling itself but for who is facing penalties for it.

As part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, players have the opportunity to buy two tickets for the Super Bowl for their own use. Reselling those tickets, however, is specifically flagged as something they’re prohibited from doing — but according to reporting from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson, that’s exactly what over 100 players did. And if you think that the NFL might be upset about that, you are entirely correct.

ESPN’s reporting cites an NFL memo distributed to every team in the league. According to ESPN, more than 100 players violated the Super Bowl ticket policy. The players who did so will be required to reimburse the NFL for one and a half times the face value of the tickets, and will be banned from buying Super Bowl tickets for the next two seasons unless their team is taking part in it.

The memo also alluded to the involvement of “bundlers” who worked in tandem with the parties who resold the tickets. ESPN reports that players who worked directly with ticket bundlers could face more severe penalties, as could players who refuse to reimburse the league for resold tickets. The players affected by this represent around half of the NFL’s teams.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City

