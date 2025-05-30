Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Cuba’s Sugar Shortages Could Lead to Rum Shortages

Troubling times could be ahead for rum drinkers

Countries all over the world are experiencing issues with agriculture for a host of reasons; some of those issues have gone on to impact other aspects of society, including politics. For Cuba, widespread agricultural issues have recently led to significantly less sugar being produced. This is an issue in its own right, but it’s also led to some cascading issues down the line, including in one spirit famously associated with the island nation: rum.

Writing at The Guardian, Ruaridh Nicoll reported on the downstream effects of Cuba’s sugar shortages, which could have a devastating impact on rum production there. The University of Miami’s Michael Bustamante described the situation as historic — but not in a good way. “You have to go back to the 19th century to find numbers this low,” he told The Guardian about the current state of sugar production.

An executive in Cuba’s rum industry described the situation as “threatened” in comments made to Nicoll. At issue here, Nicoll reports, are two sides of Cuban rum production: its domestic industry and the efforts by international companies with partnerships with Cuban companies. One of the big issues Nicoll’s reporting points to is the slow breakdown of infrastructure needed to produce sugar; the number of mills up and running is, according to reports, just half a dozen.

A decline in the amount of rum produced in Cuba would have big ramifications for both the spirits industry there and for drinkers fond of the rum the island produces. It isn’t the only style of rum produced in the world today; numerous countries have their own domestic rum production. But rum aficionados who gravitate towards Cuban spirits could be in for lean times.

