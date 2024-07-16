Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Why You’ll Probably Never Taste Appleton Estate’s Excellent New Rum

The Hearts Collection 1998 release is set to hit store shelves in the U.S. in August

By Kirk Miller
July 16, 2024 2:35 pm
Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 rum, a limited-edition, 100% pot still release
Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998: Coming soon to a store near you (if you're lucky).
Appleton Estate

What we’re drinking: Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998

Where it’s from: Appleton Estate is based in the lush Nassau Valley area of Jamaica. The distillery (which also produces Wray & Nephew rum) has been operating for 275 years; it’s currently owned by Campari America. 

Why we’re drinking this: This is the eighth edition of Appleton Estate’s 100% pot still Jamaican rum collection, and the release is usually among our favorite spirits of the year. It also sells out pretty much immediately. 

As always, the new release was overseen by Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence, who’s been with Appleton Estate for over 40 years. Helping her select the barrels this year: Luca Gargano, renowned rum expert and spirits importer.

This 1998 vintage consists of a single proprietary marque (distillate recipe) distilled in a copper pot still, aged 25 years and bottled in 2023. It comes from just 19 barrels — and as Dr. Spence notes, that’s out of the over 200,000 barrels available at the estate. 

Everything You Know About Dark Rum Is Wrong
Everything You Know About Dark Rum Is Wrong
 To start, there’s no such thing as “dark rum.” We’ll explain.

Why call it the Hearts Collection? “Three reasons,” says Dr. Spence. “One, Appleton Estate is located in the heart of Jamaica. Two, the pot still is the heart of all our blends. And three, it’s combining the hearts of two people who are passionate about making rum. And interestingly, whenever I sign a bottle, I always put a little heart on it.”

Another interesting note is that, as previously mentioned, this is a 100% pot still expression. “People say having a 100% pot still rum is wrong — it’s just going to overpower with flavor,” muses Dr. Spence. “It’s not going to be beautiful to drink. And for other expressions, we do use column stills to tone the flavor of the pot still rum. But on its own, column still is not as intriguing.”

Let’s have a sip. 

How it tastes: Coming in at a powerful but not overpowering 63% ABV and aged in ex-bourbon casks, this one starts with an herbal, fruity note on the nose. On the palate, you’ll find plenty of orange peel, sweet molasses, red fruit, vanilla, ginger, coffee, spicy oak and almond. It’s complex and rich — and you’ll definitely want to add a few drops of water (even Dr. Spence recommends doing so). 

Fun fact: The Hearts Collection packaging features not only the exact cask numbers used, but also the total amount of congeners in the rum, which you’ll rarely see on a bottle. Most alcohol contains congeners — these compounds are a byproduct of fermentation, and they help contribute to the taste and aroma of your drink (and also help contribute to your hangover). 

Where to buy: Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 will start rolling out in select U.S. spirits retail outlets at the end of August, with an MSRP of approximately $650. Given how quickly it sells out, the distillery urges people to go to its website and sign up for its newsletter, which will include pre-sale information.

Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998
Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998
MORE INFO : $650

More Like This

mai tai with the bottle of JW&N 17
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
Five interesting rum brands' bottles, spotlighting National Rum Day
The 24 Most Interesting Rums
The True Laurel Hurricane, Parche Chia, and Acre Oakland’s Own, all tiki drinks at bars in San Francisco
These SF Bars Feature Elevated Tiki Cocktails 
Interior shot of Paradise Lost's bar, with different-colored lights and bar stools decorated in a tiki theme
The Best Rum, Tropical and Tiki Bars in NYC

Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 rum, a limited-edition, 100% pot still release

Why You’ll Probably Never Taste Appleton Estate’s Excellent New Rum

Spirits on a fence

Pernod Ricard Is Fortifying Its American Whiskey Operations

Bartender making drinks

Delaware and Maryland Are Feuding Over a Cocktail's History

A bottle of Malort

Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours