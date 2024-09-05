Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Save On Running Garb With On’s Last-Season Discounts

Score Swiss sneakers at special prices

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated January 23, 2025 11:32 am
On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated
On

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’re now deep into winter, and whether you’re into braving the freezing temperatures to get your miles in or are gearing up for spring race season, a little spruce of the running closet never hurt. From now until January 31, On has marked down most of their last season pieces, which we believe you need to be shopping immediately. Naturally, the only way to celebrate this changing of the seasons — or see a serious uptick in your weekly mileage — is to snag a new pair of cushy trainers, preferably from the mass of killer silos floating around at the On last season section.

We already knew that the Swiss athletic apparel wasn’t messing around when it came to elite gear and unparalleled performance — taking a sizable bite out of a running shoe market historically dominated by Nike and Adidas made that crystal clear — but as it turns out, they take discounts pretty seriously, too. “Last season” might be the official terminology On uses, but there are discounts on top-of-the-line styles we (your trusty InsideHook editors) still run in today, including the best-selling Cloudmonster and our personal endorsement in the Cloudsurfer.

We’ve rounded up six can’t-miss styles from the On last season section — these range from the aforementioned Cloudsurfer to a jackets, to essential training shorts — that are sure to make your winter that much better, whether it involves long runs or not. Shop our picks below.

The Best Deals From On’s Last-Season Section

On Cloudrunner
On Cloudrunner
Buy Here: $150 $90
On Cloud X 3
On Cloud X 3
Buy Here: $150 $105

On Cloud 5 Push
On Cloud 5 Push
Buy Here: $143 $100

On Switch Jacket
On Switch Jacket
Buy Here: $325 $195
On Essential Shorts
On Essential Shorts
Buy Here: $67 $40

On Ultra Jacket
On Ultra Jacket
Buy Here: $269 $215

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

