These Running Shoes Are Fire. Literally.

Nike’s road racing shoes tend to be, in a word, bold. The Swoosh loves to incorporate loud — the “volt” colorway is instantly recognizable for any serious runner or sneakerhead — and even high-octane graphics into their speediest racers, and their most recent race day pack is no exception.

Featuring some of the most monumental sneaker designs in recent memory, the fiery Ekiden 2025 Collection includes four of Nike’s speed-focused silos, emblazoned with Guy Fieri-style flame graphics; Nike’s super shoe duo in the Alphafly 3 Premium and Vaporfly 3, which both include the top-of-the-line ZoomX foam and carbon footplate, along with the just-released Zoom Fly 6 and the affordable Rival Fly 4.

The collection follows Nike’s decade-long tradition of supporting Ekiden runners — a grueling, long-distance relay-style race native to Japan — with an exclusive pack of gear and apparel. Intriguingly, this year’s design schema actually borrows the eye-catching flame graphics from a nearly 20-year-old sneaker, the Air Streak Spectrum Plus. Released in 2002, the record-breaking sneaker first introduced the red-purple flame patterning, before subsequently being revived again in a 2018 collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme.

Additional detailing also includes Japanese kanji characters on the upper of each Ekiden Collection silhouette, honoring the roots of the competition. The Ekiden 2025 Collection was released in December 2024, but has received notably less fanfare than it deserves, and stock is still largely available for the fast-approaching slate of spring marathons. The collection ranges from $100-$285 and is available for purchase now below, and at Nike’s webstore. Flame on!

Shop the Nike 2025 Ekiden Collection