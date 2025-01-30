Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness > Running

These Running Shoes Are Fire. Literally.

Nike's Ekiden Collection includes a variety of scorching racers

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 30, 2025 11:13 am EST
Nike Ekiden Collection
Nike's Ekiden Collection is absolutely fire.
Nike

Nike’s road racing shoes tend to be, in a word, bold. The Swoosh loves to incorporate loud — the “volt” colorway is instantly recognizable for any serious runner or sneakerhead — and even high-octane graphics into their speediest racers, and their most recent race day pack is no exception.

The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts
The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts
 With their premium cushioning foams and lightweight, propulsive designs, racing shoes are built to help you set a new PR

Featuring some of the most monumental sneaker designs in recent memory, the fiery Ekiden 2025 Collection includes four of Nike’s speed-focused silos, emblazoned with Guy Fieri-style flame graphics; Nike’s super shoe duo in the Alphafly 3 Premium and Vaporfly 3, which both include the top-of-the-line ZoomX foam and carbon footplate, along with the just-released Zoom Fly 6 and the affordable Rival Fly 4.

The collection follows Nike’s decade-long tradition of supporting Ekiden runners — a grueling, long-distance relay-style race native to Japan — with an exclusive pack of gear and apparel. Intriguingly, this year’s design schema actually borrows the eye-catching flame graphics from a nearly 20-year-old sneaker, the Air Streak Spectrum Plus. Released in 2002, the record-breaking sneaker first introduced the red-purple flame patterning, before subsequently being revived again in a 2018 collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme.

Additional detailing also includes Japanese kanji characters on the upper of each Ekiden Collection silhouette, honoring the roots of the competition. The Ekiden 2025 Collection was released in December 2024, but has received notably less fanfare than it deserves, and stock is still largely available for the fast-approaching slate of spring marathons. The collection ranges from $100-$285 and is available for purchase now below, and at Nike’s webstore. Flame on!

Nike Alphafly 3 Premium
Nike Alphafly 3 Premium
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Premium
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Premium
Nike Rival Fly 4
Nike Rival Fly 4
Nike Vaporfly 3
Nike Vaporfly 3
Wellness > Running
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

