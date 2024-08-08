Ketamine Therapy Delivered to Your Door? Let Us Explain

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Ketamine therapy? At home? We know — it sounds phony, but it’s not. Let us introduce you to Mindbloom — one of the first of its kind — a company that delivers pre-packaged ketamine therapy to your doorstep. The company was founded in 2018 and started up in an effort to make psychedelic mental health treatment more accessible to the average person.

The Process

Singing up for Mindbloom is pretty straightforward and feels like using any other online drug retailer — think Nurx, GoodRx, etc. That being said, getting from online registration to actually using their at-home service is a little more rigorous. Which it has to be, in order to make sure you get the treatment that’s right for you.

Step one is meeting with a licensed medical professional to discuss things like treatment goals and medical history to determine your eligibility. If after the fact, you and your administrator determine you’re a successful candidate — a Mindbloom kit will be sent to your doorstep.

The program will start you out with a limited number of initial ketamine doses — usually three sessions’ worth at first — during each of which you will be paired with a guide. A guide is someone who can take you through the process of the the treatment to make it as stress-free as possible. They’ll go through the technical stuff — how to actually take your ketamine, what to expect during your trip and making sure you’re safe throughout. They’ll also sit down with you and talk about your goals and specific areas you hope to target during your treatment.

Each dose is to be taken three to seven days apart and, following your initial doses, you’ll converse with your provider about completing more. Outside of the ketamine therapy itself, the program comes with more in-depth 1:1 counseling as well as journaling sessions to help you reflect throughout the process.

What is Ketamine? How Does It work?

Ketamine is classified as a dissociative anesthetic that comes with certain hallucinogenic effects — which basically means it’s been used to put people to sleep, and it can get you high. It was originally approved to be used as an injectable anesthetic in 1970, but it wasn’t until 2019 that the FDA approved a nasal spray version of the drug to be used in the treatment of depression.

Through clinical studies and trials, the use of ketamine has been deemed effective in treating mental illnesses like depression. It works by targeting these things called glutamate receptors in the brain, which, in essence, lead to newly formed neural connections. It is thought that those new connections allow patients to rewire the way they process certain information and adapt to the world around them — all-in-all leading to more positive thinking behaviors.