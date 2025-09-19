Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Aluminum Backpacks and Red Light Mats

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
September 19, 2025 12:48 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rimowa releases an aluminum backpack, HigherDOSE drops a full body Red Light Mat and Flint and Tinder’s reveals a new waxed trucker.

HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat
HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat

We’re already huge fans of Higherdose at InsideHook, so when we heard they were dropping a red light mat, we were naturally seated. The beauty of this red light mat is its flexibility: it’s rollable, transportable, hangable. All the benefits of red light (mood enhancement, recovery and pain relief, glowing skin, circadian rhythm balance) with the ease of carrying it around like a yoga mat. You can choose from 20-60 minute sessions, and they recommend using it three to five times a week for best results.

Buy Here : $1199
Clove Strada Sneaker
Clove Strada Sneaker

Sneaker brand Clove is taking this whole butter-yellow trend thing very seriously. The shoemakers — predominantly known for their healthcare-focused footwear — have teamed up with none other than grocery store stalwart Land O’Lakes for a pair of creamy Strada sneakers, a new lifestyle version of the best-selling Clove Classic, featuring a slightly more street-smart upper and vegan leather accents. Cop a pair before they all melt.

Buy Here : $150
Flint and Tinder The James Waxed Snap Jacket
Flint and Tinder The James Waxed Snap Jacket

Watch out, trucker jacket, there’s a new waxed jacket in town. Fresh for fall, Huckberry’s in-house label Flint and Tinder is releasing an all-new slate of water-resistant outerwear; the standout of the bunch is the crispy The James Waxed Snap Jacket, which offers a slightly more elevated take on the workwear-style layer without losing the tough-as-nails DNA that F&T built their reputation on. There are currently three earthy colors to choose from — the dark brown seems especially primed for that autumnal Central Park date you’ve got planned.

Buy Here : $198
Supersmile Whitening Powder
Supersmile Whitening Powder

We’ve tried all ranges of teeth whiteners. Whitening toothpastes, strips, gels, LED kits, you name it. But has anyone ever, in the history of mankind, been able to create a lasting habit out of these methods? Remains to be seen. Supersmile Whitening Powder just launched, and while you can use the powder in a few different ways, it has one primary, miraculously easy whitening method: simply putting the powder on your toothpaste and brushing your teeth as normal, twice a day. All signs point to it becoming a regular mainstay. Phew!

Buy Here : $45
Rimowa Aluminum Backpack
Rimowa Aluminum Backpack

You must of course be aware of the aluminum suitcase trend. Well, Rimowa will do you one better: introducing the aluminum backpack. This backpack has everything: a suitcase attachment sleeve, laptop compartment, an exterior pocket, a removable pouch, even a secure lock. Do we think it’s sort of totally ridiculous, especially at this price point? Yes. Do we also think there’s something drawing us to it — the sleek silver, the ultra-safe closure, the fact that it could fall off a building and everything within would remain intact? Also, yes…

Buy Here : $2400

