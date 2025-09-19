Products of the Week: Aluminum Backpacks and Red Light Mats

You must of course be aware of the aluminum suitcase trend. Well, Rimowa will do you one better: introducing the aluminum backpack. This backpack has everything: a suitcase attachment sleeve, laptop compartment, an exterior pocket, a removable pouch, even a secure lock. Do we think it’s sort of totally ridiculous, especially at this price point? Yes. Do we also think there’s something drawing us to it — the sleek silver, the ultra-safe closure, the fact that it could fall off a building and everything within would remain intact? Also, yes…