Products of the Week: Sneakers, Scotch and Speakers

Need a performative suede shoe to pair with your performative thrifted work jacket? Carhartt WIP said hold my matcha. In collaboration with OG British shoemaker Solovair — a heritage operation with over 140 years of expertise and a favorite partner of brands like Noah — the fashion-forward sub-label is dropping an exclusive Single-Buckle Monk in a can’t-believe-it’s-not-butter suede that is basically tailor-made for fall and way too cool not to scoop up. The embossed C logo and contrast stitching are just icing on the autumnal cake.