Products of the Week: Sneakers, Scotch and Speakers

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors
October 3, 2025 2:24 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Salt & Stone collaboration, Red Wing’s 120 Year Capsule hits shelves, and the latest drop from Johnnie Walker and Olivier Rousteing goes live.

Alex Mill Merino Wool Knit Work Jacket
Alex Mill Merino Wool Knit Work Jacket

Be the man in the red merino wool shacket this fall. This wool work jacket is part of Alex Mill’s second fall drop, and we’re obsessed with it for the colder months. It’s made out of extra-fine merino wool, corozo buttons and backer-buttons and looks like something a man with a home in the mountains would wear to get a nightcap.

buy here: $350
Salt & Stone x Aritzia Collab
Salt & Stone x Aritzia Collab

The saying goes that if you smell good, you feel good, right? Absolutely. Salt & Stone is famous for the natural deodorants and sleek aromatic profiles — now, they’ve partnered with lifestyle brand Aritzia on a new custom drop. The collection, comprised of a body wash, deodorant and body mist, highlights the latest lily and yuzu scent.

shop here
Nothing Tech CMF Headphone Pro
Nothing Tech CMF Headphone Pro

Famed brand Nothing Tech has brought us their CMF Headphone Pro. The set comes with interchangeable headphone cushions so you can customize your look depending on your vibe. They block up to 90% of external noise and won’t crash out on the subway thanks to their 100-hour battery life.

buy here: $99 $84
Alo Jimmy Butler Recovery Mode
Alo Jimmy Butler Recovery Mode

It’s time to one-two-step in these new Alo sneakers. The collaboration with Jimmy Butler brings us a sneaker styled through the lens of the basketball player himself. The co-branded light green shoes are designed to be worn off the court and onto the street, with a flexible interior insole and firm outsole you’ll be rocking recovery in style.

buy here: $275
KRK Kreate 5 Latte Powered Studio Monitor
KRK Kreate 5 Latte Powered Studio Monitor

Your podcasting studio (read: glorified closet) just got that much sleeker. KRK just unveiled a new cold latte finish for its suite of Kreate Series Studio Monitors, some of the best entry-level two-way speakers on the market. The Kreate studio monitors are Bluetooth-enabled, come correct with wide bandwidth, boundary and tuning EQs and are sold in three sizes, in 3, 5 and 8 inches.

buy here: $169
Red Wing 120 Year Capsule
Red Wing 120 Year Capsule

Happy anniversary, Red Wing. To celebrate, the heritage footwear brand just reintroduced three of their iconic styles from the 1930s, 1950s and 1960s: the Engineer, the Pecos and the Logger. Each pair is made in the USA with Midwest-tanned leather from SB Foot Tanning Co. and “crafted using traditional footwear-making techniques.”

read more here
Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Drop
Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Drop

The Scotch brand and Creative Director Olivier Rousteing just launched their second collaboration, an “homage to personal evolution, fearless artistry and creative tension.” Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker created The Couture Blend from 10 whiskies (selected from a liquid library of over 10 million casks). According to the brand, the blend features experimental modern whiskies, rare ghost whiskies from closed distilleries such as Port Dundas and Caledonian, and vintage malts aged for over 40 years. Rousteing, meanwhile, designed a crystal decanter that reimagines the classic square bottle form; each bottle is individually numbered, with select editions offering customizable collars engraved with the collector’s initials.

read more here
Solovair x Carhartt WIP Single Buckle Monk
Solovair x Carhartt WIP Single Buckle Monk

Need a performative suede shoe to pair with your performative thrifted work jacket? Carhartt WIP said hold my matcha. In collaboration with OG British shoemaker Solovair — a heritage operation with over 140 years of expertise and a favorite partner of brands like Noah — the fashion-forward sub-label is dropping an exclusive Single-Buckle Monk in a can’t-believe-it’s-not-butter suede that is basically tailor-made for fall and way too cool not to scoop up. The embossed C logo and contrast stitching are just icing on the autumnal cake.

buy here: $235

