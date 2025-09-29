Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

From Our EIC: 5 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Today

From LPs to Yeti travel mugs

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
September 29, 2025 10:45 am EDT
collage of items on dark background
Need something to buy today? We've got you.
InsideHook

Have you got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Are you realizing you don’t have a fall coat that brings you joy? Are you turning over a new leaf and swearing off the $7 latté in favor of making your own at home? Do you find yourself wishing you had more triple albums in your vinyl collection? Is your current keychain bulky and annoying?

 From Taylor Stitch to Ralph Lauren

Well, have I got some good news for you.

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight Override 3xLP
Jeff Tweedy, Twilight Override 3xLP

I have already spilled upwards of 3,000 words on this topic, so I’m not inclined to carry on at length once again. I do think you should buy the record, though. And then maybe go write a song or draw a picture or something.

Buy Here : $50
Billy Reid Wool Herringbone Chore Coat
Billy Reid Wool Herringbone Chore Coat

I have no shortage of relatively lightweight chore coats in my closet, in a range of neutral colors and fabrics. But what I’m missing is something a little heavier and more on the dressier side of things. Enter this extraordinarily handsome number from Billy Reid.

Buy Here : $398
Yeti 16oz Stackable Coffee Cup
Yeti 16oz Stackable Coffee Cup

I’ve been smitten with this colorway since Yeti dropped it a while back, and I’ve decided that this is going to be my go-to coffee mug for this fall and winter. It’s a perfect size, and the narrow bottom makes it easy to hold and perfect for the car.

Buy Here : $25
‘47 x J.Crew Cleanup Cap in English Wool
‘47 x J.Crew Cleanup Cap in English Wool

If you’re lucky enough for this cap to be offered in a school you don’t actively hate, I highly recommend picking one up. I don’t have any skin in the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry, and that navy blue and gold combo is very nice.

Buy Here : $75
Grove Made Key Ring
Grove Made Key Ring

Grove Made is a brand I’ve come to appreciate very much over the years. Their designs are clean and smart, and their products are extremely well-built and long-lasting. This is the best keychain I’ve ever had.

Buy Here : $60

Leisure
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

