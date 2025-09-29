From Our EIC: 5 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Today

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Are you realizing you don’t have a fall coat that brings you joy? Are you turning over a new leaf and swearing off the $7 latté in favor of making your own at home? Do you find yourself wishing you had more triple albums in your vinyl collection? Is your current keychain bulky and annoying?

Well, have I got some good news for you.

Billy Reid Wool Herringbone Chore Coat I have no shortage of relatively lightweight chore coats in my closet, in a range of neutral colors and fabrics. But what I’m missing is something a little heavier and more on the dressier side of things. Enter this extraordinarily handsome number from Billy Reid. Buy Here : $398

Yeti 16oz Stackable Coffee Cup I’ve been smitten with this colorway since Yeti dropped it a while back, and I’ve decided that this is going to be my go-to coffee mug for this fall and winter. It’s a perfect size, and the narrow bottom makes it easy to hold and perfect for the car. Buy Here : $25

‘47 x J.Crew Cleanup Cap in English Wool If you’re lucky enough for this cap to be offered in a school you don’t actively hate, I highly recommend picking one up. I don’t have any skin in the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry, and that navy blue and gold combo is very nice. Buy Here : $75

Grove Made Key Ring Grove Made is a brand I’ve come to appreciate very much over the years. Their designs are clean and smart, and their products are extremely well-built and long-lasting. This is the best keychain I’ve ever had. Buy Here : $60