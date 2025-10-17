Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

From Our EIC: ‘Tis The Season for Outdoor Pizza Making

Fall is the superior time for outdoor pizza making. We've got the pizza ovens to get you there.

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
October 17, 2025 2:38 pm EDT
collage of pizza ovens on multi-colored background
Cozy weather, homemade pizza. You're welcome.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the great ironies in life is that grilling — or any type of outdoor cooking, really — is most commonly associated with summer, which I consider to be merely the third-best season for it, behind spring and fall. I tend to really commit well before Memorial Day, to the extent that I often joke about how by the time the Fourth of July comes around, I am officially done with hot dogs.

From Our EIC: The Final Frontier of Fall Dressing
From Our EIC: The Final Frontier of Fall Dressing
 From J.Crew to Todd Snyder, sweaters are peak fall weather

I’ll stick with it all summer, of course, grilling up all manner of meats and vegetables while drinking beers with my dog hanging out on the lawn just a few feet away. And I entertain quite a bit over the summer as well. It’s all very nice and very Norman Rockwell, but you know what it also is? It’s fucking hot. Despite what we’ve come to accept as the norm, standing over a grill on a 90-degree day is crazy work. The payoff is great, sure, but no greater than it was on May 15 when it was 72 degrees.

So that brings us to fall grilling. There is perhaps no better feeling than cooking outdoors when temperatures are in the 60s or, hell, even the 50s. Being afforded the opportunity to wear a light jacket while grilling is about as good as it gets for me. The problem, though, is that come October, I’m not really looking to make any of the stuff I was making all summer. There are only so many burgers and steaks a man can eat, and corn’s not in season anymore, which is an enormous, depressing bummer. And besides all that, there’s obviously the seasonal inclination to want to start making various roasts and braises to fully lean into the coziness of it all. But that, reader, is where I would argue that outdoor pizza-making is the perfect fall activity. You get to enjoy the cool, brisk weather while preparing a food that feels perfectly in keeping with the spirit of the season, given its relative heartiness and ability to be paired with football.

As a person who already owns enough grills and smokers to make my wife very angry, I’ve chosen to forego any of the very good pizza ovens currently on the market, and I’ve opted instead for the Weber Crafted pizza stone, which is an insert that conveniently replaces ⅔ of the standard grates on my Weber Genesis S-335. Purists would argue that there are better options, and I’m sure they’re right, but it suits my needs perfectly.

Below, though, a range of other options that will yield outstanding results. Also, a word of advice if you’re just getting started: If you live in a place where there are good pizzerias, stop in and ask if you can buy some of their dough. Making dough is a pain.

Solo Stove Prime
Solo Stove Prime
Buy Here : $449 $360
Ooni Koda 16
Ooni Koda 16
Buy Here : $649
Gozney Arc XL
Gozney Arc XL
Buy Here : $1000
Gozney Dome Gen 2
Gozney Dome Gen 2
Buy Here : $2300

More Like This

lifestyle image man wearing quay sunglasses
The Hottest Sunglasses on the Market Just Got Even More Affordable
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Lug Sole Loafers to Pepper Mills: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: New Balance Shoes, Wool Sweaters and Leather Bags
Wallace and Barnes
Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub-Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever

Leisure
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This G.H. Bass Loafer Is Under $100
This G.H. Bass Loafer Is Under $100

$149$99

Get in Bed With Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale
Get in Bed With Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale

From Our Partner

It’s Hoodie Season. Lululemon’s Hefty Pullover Is $59 Off.
It’s Hoodie Season. Lululemon’s Hefty Pullover Is $59 Off.

$128$69

TheraFace Mask LED Light Therapy Skin Care Face Mask
The Ultimate Skincare Gift Is Marked Down at Amazon

$650$600

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
A pair of legs running quickly around a track.
Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?
A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Is Timeless. So Are His Favorite Boots, Apparently.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

collage of pizza ovens on multi-colored background

From Our EIC: ‘Tis The Season for Outdoor Pizza Making

lifestyle image man wearing quay sunglasses

The Hottest Sunglasses on the Market Just Got Even More Affordable

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Lug Sole Loafers to Pepper Mills: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

food and wine on the beach

The Best, Most Unexpected Food-First Beach Stays in Mexico

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week