From Our EIC: The Final Frontier of Fall Dressing

From J.Crew to Todd Snyder, sweaters are peak fall weather

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
October 10, 2025 2:07 pm EDT
collage of sweaters on textured background
The time has come.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s a certain order in which I tend to embrace fall-appropriate clothing each year. I’ve definitely got a quick trigger finger when it comes to chore coats, as evidenced by how many of them are currently hanging in my office because I’ve worn them on my morning commute only for it to be far too warm when I leave for the day. Next up I’ll start pulling out boots — Iron Rangers, 1,000 Miles, Blundstones, etc. And then corduroy pants. Maybe some flannels.

Only then do I even begin to consider the final frontier of fall dressing: the sweater. And, reader, I am pleased to inform you that the time has officially come. Below, five options that have caught my eye this week.

Iron and Resin Dume Sweater
Iron and Resin Dume Sweater

I don’t know a ton about this brand, but their stuff looks awesome across the board, and they very much seem to stand by their products, which is nice. The Dume Sweater looks extremely promising to me — it all comes down to fit, of course, but this seems like the kind of item you could wind up turning to day after day. And they say it gets better with age, so I’m all in.

Buy Here : $179
Corridor Wool Cashmere Ribbed Crewneck
Corridor Wool Cashmere Ribbed Crewneck

Everyone needs a high-quality black sweater, and this cashmere number from NYC’s Corridor is a perfect option for anyone looking for a slouchier fit. Will you look as cool and disaffected as the models on their site? Here’s hoping.

Buy Here : $295
J.Crew Cashmere Waffle Knit Polo Cardigan
J.Crew Cashmere Waffle Knit Polo Cardigan

Cardigans like this, which button all the way up to the top rather than having the normal v-shaped neck we associate with the style, are everywhere right now. Assuming you’re not willing to full-on Paul Mescal with something like this slutty little Celine version, J.Crew’s more reasonably priced option is probably a better way for you to test out the style.

Buy Here : $298
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck

I’ve always loved Donegal sweaters, and I’m happy to see them popping up more and more this season. They work as well with jeans and sneakers as they do with flannel trousers and a sportcoat, with the characteristic flecked wool providing just enough flare to make it interesting. At less than $200 each, I could see owning multiple colors.

Buy Here : $198
RRL Wool Blend Shawl Cardigan
RRL Wool Blend Shawl Cardigan

Or, for the price of five of those from Todd Snyder, you could opt for this absolutely stunning statement piece from Uncle Ralph’s Americana-inspired RRL line. The beauty of having put together a solid collection of long-lasting basics is that when you don’t have to replace everything in your closet every year or two, taking the plunge on something like this isn’t so crazy.

Buy Here : $995

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

