From Our EIC: A Tale of Two Card Cases

Of all the brands whose goods I’ve come to rely on over the years I’ve spent in this industry, Filson and The James Brand loom as large as any.

I’ve accumulated a collection of pocket knives and various EDC tools from James, all of them prized for their sleek design, innovative materials and top-notch performance. If a package gets delivered to my home or office, it’s going to be opened by one of their products, without question.

As for Filson, I’ve sworn by their bags for most of my professional career, worn one of their belts literally every time I’ve worn pants for the past six or so years, staved off Northeast winters with an ever-reliable Mackinaw Cruiser — and perhaps most notably, I’ve been using one of their card case wallets for, I believe, over a decade at this point.

The James Brand recently presented me with a conundrum by releasing The Lowe, their first ever foray into the wallet category. I figured I’d give it a shot, so for the past few weeks, my well-worn Filson has been sitting on my dresser so I could put The Lowe through its paces.

Let’s do a little comparison, shall we?

The James Brand – “The Lowe” As I’ve come to expect from the brand, TJB’s first-ever wallet is an exceedingly sleek and minimal design. Its main compartment is constructed with CNC-machined 6063-T5 aluminum and holds up to six cards. There are no internal mechanisms — just something they call “pinch-tech technology” that keeps your cards secure even if you’re carrying only one or two — and you access your cards by sliding them up via the notched opening at the bottom. There’s also a simple silicone band that wraps around the outside, offering a place to store cash or your most frequently used cards. I’ve enjoyed my time with it even more than I expected to. It somehow feels extremely cool and high-tech despite its simplicity, and accessing my cards, for the most part, has been easy. I keep my office building ID on the outside in the silicone band, and I find that it works perfectly. I can even scan myself in without removing it, which is convenient. And on the rare occasion I’ve had to reach for my debit card (Apple Pay for life), which I keep situated as the top card internally, it’s also smooth sailing. On the admittedly even rarer occasion I’ve had to reach for one of my other cards, things get a bit more challenging. Because you have to slide them all up at the same time, you kinda have to flip through them like a deck of extremely thick playing cards, which is awkward and not exactly enjoyable. Again, though, it is 2025, and my phone very much keeps this from being a deal-breaker. Buy Here : $119

Filson Bridle Leather Front Pocket Cash & Card Case Ok, so first things first, this is not the actual Filson wallet I have. Mine, a folding version made of the same type of leather, seems to have been discontinued, but they’re overall very similar in terms of looks, feel, performance and, presumably, how they age. This card case features three separate card slots, which can be stretched to a maximum capacity of six, plus a couple folded bills. And that’s pretty much it in terms of features or technology. The real draw here is the leather itself, which they tout as “sourced from North America” and “vegetable-tanned in the USA.” It is extremely thick and sturdy — and at first quite stiff. Like, frustratingly so, if I’m being honest. The beauty of it, though, is the way it wears in. It softens considerably over time. The corners become rounded off. The card slots loosen just enough. I’ve had mine in the front right pocket of my pants for so long that I swear it’s formed to the shape of my thigh. And yet, even after more than a decade, I am not exaggerating when I say there is not so much as a single loose thread. Buy Here : $119

The Verdict

So which one’s for you? Obviously it’s a matter of personal preference and aesthetic. If you favor the sleek, minimal thing, The Lowe is a stellar option. If you prefer the more traditional version of “heritage” design and put a premium on hard-earned patina, you’ll have a hard time beating the Filson.

As for whether I’ll go back? Sorry for the copout, but I haven’t decided yet.

